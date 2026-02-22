PM Orban: Ukrainian blackmail? Follow suit!

As highlighted in an earlier piece, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also had enough of what he described as Ukrainian blackmail in connection with the Druzhba oil pipeline. Slovakia will halt electricity exports to Ukraine on Monday if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not restart deliveries through the pipeline.

If oil deliveries to Slovakia are not restarted by Monday, I will ask the relevant electricity company (SEPS) to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine,

the Slovak public service news agency TASR quoted Robert Fico as announcing.

In his statement, the Slovak Prime Minister pointed out that in January 2026 alone, Slovakia supplied twice as much electricity to Ukraine to stabilize the country’s power grid as it did during the entire previous year.

