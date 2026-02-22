PM Orban: Ukrainian blackmail? Follow suit!

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that no one can play games with us. Ukraine will not gain access to the €90 loan package planned by the European Union as long as it fails to resumes oil deliveries to Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline. Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a new video on his social media page, writing only: "Ukrainian blackmail? Follow suit!"
The diplomatic dispute between Ukraine and Hungary has now dragged on for nearly a month. Ukraine is blocking Russian crude oil deliveries to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline, thereby jeopardizing the country’s energy security. Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that the Hungarian government will not stand idly by.
There is exorbitant pressure. To put it seriously, if something like this happens, two things need to be done. First, blackmail and threats must be fended off, and second, the necessary countermeasures and counteractions must be taken. We will not stand idly by and watch this happen,
the Prime Minister explained.
As highlighted in an earlier piece, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also had enough of what he described as Ukrainian blackmail in connection with the Druzhba oil pipeline. Slovakia will halt electricity exports to Ukraine on Monday if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not restart deliveries through the pipeline.
If oil deliveries to Slovakia are not restarted by Monday, I will ask the relevant electricity company (SEPS) to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine,
the Slovak public service news agency TASR quoted Robert Fico as announcing.
In his statement, the Slovak Prime Minister pointed out that in January 2026 alone, Slovakia supplied twice as much electricity to Ukraine to stabilize the country’s power grid as it did during the entire previous year.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
