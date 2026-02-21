Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Mindenhol összegyűjtöttük az ajánlásokat + videó

élőkülügyminiszterbejelentésSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Breaking: Hungary to Block €90 Billion Ukraine Loan Until Oil Transit Resumes + Video

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto issued an extraordinary announcement on social media, outlining the latest developments and their consequences for Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 21. 10:07
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: Nurphoto)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Szijjarto  stated that Ukraine has decided not to resume oil deliveries to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline, despite the fact that there are no physical, technical, or engineering obstacles preventing shipments from restarting. He made clear that Kyiv’s move is a purely political decision aimed at blackmailing Hungary.

Ukraine is doing this in collusion with Brussels and the Hungarian opposition in order to create oil supply disruptions ahead of the elections and force Hungary into a parliamentary vote with gasoline prices soaring to 1,000 forints per liter,

he said.

The minister emphasized that the Hungarian government will not yield to such pressure. Hungary will not support Ukraine’s war effort, nor will it pay for it.

We will not allow the Hungarian people’s money to be sent to Ukraine, and we will not allow political blackmail to drive up fuel prices in Hungary,

 he stressed. Szijjarto added that Ukraine’s actions violate a prior agreement concluded between the European Union and Ukraine.

As long as Ukraine continues to block the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Ukraine will not have access to the €90 billion war loan. Hungary will block the disbursement of the €90 billion loan earmarked for Ukraine,

he announced.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also shared the government’s decision on social media, writing that Hungarians cannot be blackmailed.

At the center of the current dispute is the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which a significant portion of Hungary’s crude oil supply arrives. Transit was halted on January 27 and has not resumed since.

Kyiv claims that deliveries were suspended due to an attack on the pipeline. The Hungarian government, however, maintains that there are no technical or engineering barriers to restoring transit and therefore considers the decision to be political.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway in Brussels over a new financial package worth tens of billions of euros aimed at maintaining the functioning of Ukraine’s state budget. Because EU joint borrowing requires the unanimous support of all member states, Hungary’s position has become a decisive factor in the outcome.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: Nurphoto)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Fűrész Tünde
idezojelekeurópai unió

Európai kitekintésben is élen jár a magyar családpolitika

Fűrész Tünde avatarja

Vannak olyan demográfiai mutatók, amelyekben nálunk javulás tapasztalható az EU-s trendekkel ellentétben.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.