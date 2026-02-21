PM Orban: Ukraine Wants Chaos, but Hungary Cannot Be Blackmailed + Video

Speaking at the Bekescsaba stop of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) anti-war gathering, PM Orban said the location was symbolic. “This is a difficult place—victory here can only be achieved with full dedication,” he noted on the official opening day of campaigning for the April elections, recalling that he first attended a political event in the city back in 1989, during the campaign for the Four Yes referendum.

Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Bekescsaba (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department)

At the start of his remarks, the prime minister said he had arrived directly from Washington to Bekescsaba with a stop over in the capital where earlier in the day he had laid the cornerstone for the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport's new terminal - a billion-forint investment after the Hungarian state repurchased the airport under his leadership.

Under the Fidesz–KDNP government, he emphasized, national public assets have doubled.

PM Orban praised the city’s famed sausage festival as one of the best achievements of the post-communist era and, on a more serious note, cited the construction of Route 44 as proof of Fidesz’s reliability and the basis for continued public confidence.

With due modesty,” he said, “this shows that together we are capable of anything.

He pointed to modern factories rising from the Great Plain toward Debrecen and reiterated the government’s goal of having five million Hungarians employed in the country.

Ukraine Wants Chaos, but Hungary Cannot Be Blackmailed

In Bekescsaba, PM Orban said, there is no need to explain the dangers of war. In September 1944, he recalled, 56 bombers dropped 607 bombs on the city, killing 100 people.

War comes faster than we think. You must stay out of it from the very beginning. With a good government and national unity, you can stay out of it,

he stressed.

PM Orban described the debate over the war’s origins: Ukraine says Russia seeks to occupy it, while Russia claims it is fighting because it rejects Ukraine’s NATO membership.

He drew parallels with the Red Army passing through this area, reminding the audience that Slavic conflicts are ruthless. He cited staggering casualty figures in the ongoing war - nine thousand people die or become disabled every week; that's thirty thousand a month and four hundred thousand a year. Yet the European Union wants to fund the war for two more years, even though peace would be in their interest, as well, he remarked.