PM Orban: Tisza Victory Would Green Light All Brussels' Plans

Tisza is under pressure. Important decisions were made at the EPP summit in Zagreb. They want to abolish member states’ veto rights and, even more importantly, reshape the European Union into a military alliance, Viktor Orban wrote on social media. They made no secret of the fact that the Hungarian government, which stands up for national interests, is in the way of their plans. That is why they need Tisza, the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) delivers a speech at the Martely stop of his nationwide tour on February 2, 2026. Beside him are Janos Lazar, Minister of Construction and Transport (left), and Gabor Czirbus, parliamentary candidate of Fidesz–KDNP in Csongrad-Csanad County District 4 (right). (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

If the Tisza Party wins, all of Brussels' plans will get the green light. This is a huge challenge. The pressure is immense. They won't stop at anything,

the Hungarian Prime Minister underlined.

Viktor Orban also made it clear: If necessary, they will send criminals to Fidesz forums as paid provocateurs. If necessary, they'll have those who tell the truth about Tisza's actions beaten up. These are facts. We must stop them in April!