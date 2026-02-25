kőolajSzerbiaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Preparations for Construction of Hungarian–Serbian Oil Pipeline to Be Accelerated

Hungary and Serbia are further accelerating preparatory work on the construction of an oil pipeline between the two countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 25. 11:40
Talks between Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
Talks between Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

After talks with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic, Peter Szijjarto said that they have agreed to further accelerate preparatory work on the construction of an oil pipeline between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

Szijjártó Péter Dubravka Dedovic szerb energiaminiszterrel folytatott egyeztetést Forrás: Facebook
Peter Szijjarto held talks with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic (Source: Facebook)

"The new transport route will greatly improve the security of our countries’ oil supply," he emphasized. He also pointed out that 

as soon as MOL Group finalizes the contract for the purchase of the Serbian oil company, the oil markets of three landlocked countries—Slovakia, Hungary, and Serbia—will operate in a coordinated manner.

"This will make us even more resistant to Ukrainian-style political blackmail. We will, of course, provide MOL with all possible support in this regard," Peter Szijjarto added.

Cover photo: Talks between Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmedián

Mire kell vigyáznia a Mediánnak?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Február végére a mediánnál húsz százalékra nőtt a Tisza előnye a Fidesszel szemben. Aha.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.