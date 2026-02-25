Preparations for Construction of Hungarian–Serbian Oil Pipeline to Be Accelerated

After talks with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic, Peter Szijjarto said that they have agreed to further accelerate preparatory work on the construction of an oil pipeline between the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

Peter Szijjarto held talks with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic (Source: Facebook)

"The new transport route will greatly improve the security of our countries’ oil supply," he emphasized. He also pointed out that

as soon as MOL Group finalizes the contract for the purchase of the Serbian oil company, the oil markets of three landlocked countries—Slovakia, Hungary, and Serbia—will operate in a coordinated manner.

"This will make us even more resistant to Ukrainian-style political blackmail. We will, of course, provide MOL with all possible support in this regard," Peter Szijjarto added.

