ukrajnabrüsszelháborúorbán viktororosz-ukrán háborúMagyar Péter
magyar

PM Orban: Peter Magyar, Tisza Party Sides with Ukraine, Not with Hungarians

Peter Magyar concluded a secret pact with the leaders of Brussels in Munich last week under German patronage, the Hungarian Prime Minister warned on his social media page. Viktor Orban pointed out that in exchange for the support of Brussels and Kyiv, the Tisza Party would bring Hungary into the ranks of Europe’s warring countries and commit the country to financing Ukraine. The pact is secret so that Hungarians will not learn the truth before the elections, the Prime Minister noted.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 25. 10:31
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (center) at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in the City Sports Hall in Bekescsaba on February 21, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Yesterday, the leaders of Brussels, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, reached an agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky on continuing the war. This is bad news for Europe, Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. The Hungarian  Prime Minister stated that a war is being prolonged which clearly has no solution on the front line, yet it brings terrible destruction.

Orbán Viktor a háború pusztítására is figyelmeztetett (Fotó: AFP)
Viktor Orban warned about the devastation caused by the war (Photo: AFP)

Every month, 35,000 people die or become permanently disabled in the war, while the front line barely moves. Hundreds of thousands of widows, orphans, and mothers are mourning their sons. This is what Brussels supports,

the Prime Minister underlined.

Continuing the war costs European citizens enormous sums of money. Hundreds of billions of euros are burning away into nothing and for nothing. It is not the Russians but Europeans who are being crushed by this war. Moreover, the risk of nuclear war remains, as Europe is confronting a nuclear superpower, Viktor Orban emphasized.

If we allowed it, they would plunge us into war. Peter Magyar concluded a secret pact with the leaders of Brussels last week in Munich under German patronage. In exchange for the support of Brussels and Kyiv, he would pull Hungary into the ranks of Europe’s warring countries and commit  the country to financing Ukraine. He would cut Hungary off from cheap oil and gas,

Viktor Orban stressed.

The Prime Minister made it clear that the pact is secret so that Hungarians will not learn the truth before the elections. In line with the pact, Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party have sided not with Hungarians, but with Ukraine in the energy dispute between Hungary and Ukraine.

Hungary must stay out of this. The Hungarian government must preserve Hungary’s security. And that is what we will do. Fidesz is the safe choice!

Viktor Orban concluded his post.

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmedián

Mire kell vigyáznia a Mediánnak?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Február végére a mediánnál húsz százalékra nőtt a Tisza előnye a Fidesszel szemben. Aha.

