Yesterday, the leaders of Brussels, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, reached an agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky on continuing the war. This is bad news for Europe, Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that a war is being prolonged which clearly has no solution on the front line, yet it brings terrible destruction.
Every month, 35,000 people die or become permanently disabled in the war, while the front line barely moves. Hundreds of thousands of widows, orphans, and mothers are mourning their sons. This is what Brussels supports,
the Prime Minister underlined.
