PM Orban: Hungary Needs a Government That Can Say No in These Extremely Difficult Times + Video

"The past has not died; it is here with us. The opponent is left-wing, and we are right-wing," Viktor Orban said in a video uploaded to his social media page. In his speech at a forum held at the Sukoro stop on his national tour, he emphasized that it is crucial not to be misled, as in his view the opponent’s interest is to blur this distinction.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Sukoro (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

He pointed out that the reality is that on all important issues—such as migration, war, and family policy—the government has a clear, right-wing position, while they hold a left-wing position, or if you will, Brussels' position, which also applies to economic policy and the country's future. "It is important that we must not allow ourselves to be deceived," he said, adding: "The left wing has not disappeared, it has only transformed. Now it is called the Tisza Party."

If the Tisza Party wins, Viktor Orban said, big capital will form a government in Hungary, because the powerful economic forces behind the parties are interested in finding representatives who will serve their interests,"

"especially if a national government imposes bank taxes, energy taxes, and retail taxes that cut into their profits."

He highlighted the fact that Brussels and the Ukrainians are interested in having a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary. "They want to push Ukraine into the European Union, but that would spell the end of the Hungarian economy, because the European Union cannot bear the economic burden of Ukraine, or if it can, it will only do so by taking our money and giving it to them," Viktor Orban warned.

The Prime Minister stressed that cheap energy is a key issue for the entire Hungarian economy and for the living standards of Hungarian families, and anyone who wants to give that up or fails to protect it is committing treason.

"Hungary needs a government that, in the current, extremely difficult situation—when there is pressure on us to send our money to Ukraine, or to jointly take out loans that we then give to the Ukrainians, or eventually even to have soldiers stationed on Ukrainian territory—can say no,"

he said.