Rendkívüli

Rendkívüli bejelentés: elrendelték a magyarországi kritikus energetikai infrastruktúra védelmének megerősítését + videó

Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026országjárás
magyar

PM Orban: Hungary Needs a Government That Can Say No in These Extremely Difficult Times + Video

"The left wing has not disappeared, it has only transformed. Now it is called the Tisza Party," Viktor Orban stated on his social media page. The Prime Minister delivered a speech in Sukoro at a public forum, where he warned that if the Tisza Party wins, big capital will form a government in Hungary, as the powerful economic forces standing behind parties are interested in finding representatives who will serve their interests. As he said, the right wing is in the majority in Hungary, the question is whether this will be reflected in the election.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 25. 12:35
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The past has not died; it is here with us. The opponent is left-wing, and we are right-wing," Viktor Orban said in a video uploaded to his social media page. In his speech at a forum held at the Sukoro stop on his national tour, he emphasized that it is crucial not to be misled, as in his view the opponent’s interest is to blur this distinction.

Orbán Viktor Sukorón (Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos / MTI)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Sukoro (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

He pointed out that the reality is that on all important issues—such as migration, war, and family policy—the government has a clear, right-wing position, while they hold a left-wing position, or if you will, Brussels' position, which also applies to economic policy and the country's future. "It is important that we must not allow ourselves to be deceived," he said, adding: "The left wing has not disappeared, it has only transformed. Now it is called the Tisza Party."

If the Tisza Party wins, Viktor Orban said, big capital will form a government in Hungary, because the powerful economic forces behind the parties are interested in finding representatives who will serve their interests,"

"especially if a national government imposes bank taxes, energy taxes, and retail taxes that cut into their profits."

He highlighted the fact that Brussels and the Ukrainians are interested in having a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary. "They want to push Ukraine into the European Union, but that would spell the end of the Hungarian economy, because the European Union cannot bear the economic burden of Ukraine, or if it can, it will only do so by taking our money and giving it to them," Viktor Orban warned.

The Prime Minister stressed that cheap energy is a key issue for the entire Hungarian economy and for the living standards of Hungarian families, and anyone who wants to give that up or fails to protect it is committing treason.

"Hungary needs a government that, in the current, extremely difficult situation—when there is pressure on us to send our money to Ukraine, or to jointly take out loans that we then give to the Ukrainians, or eventually even to have soldiers stationed on Ukrainian territory—can say no,"

he said.

Let Us Not Make the Same Mistake Again

In his speech, he also emphasized that funds taken from banks, energy companies, and large international retail chains are returned to families in the form of reduced utility bills. "If a government comes to power that does not want to run this economic system, the result will once again be hardship in Hungary, and Hungarians will be fleeced," he added. Viktor Orban stated:

 "In this country, we are the majority. The only question is whether this will be reflected in the election."

As he put it, elections are not decided by a leader, a good slogan, or even a good program, but solely by which side is able to bring more of its own supporters to the polls.

"There was a time when it did not become clear, even though we numbered more," he said, referring to the 2002 elections.

Let us not make the same mistake again!

Viktor Orban urged. He stressed that what Hungary now needs is security, experience, and a steady hand, otherwise there will be trouble in the economy and in international politics.

He noted that the opposition has now come up with the idea of founding a new party that claims to be right-wing.

This trick will fail,

the Prime Minister said. Viktor Orban emphasized that on all key issues, such as migration, war, and family policy, the Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) party alliance adheres to a clear, right-wing, national, Christian, civic position.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmedián

Mire kell vigyáznia a Mediánnak?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Február végére a mediánnál húsz százalékra nőtt a Tisza előnye a Fidesszel szemben. Aha.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu