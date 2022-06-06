Szakadatlan hevességgel folynak a harcok Ukrajnában + videó

Footage of Ukrainian defenders in battle against Mordor forces in Sieverodonetsk pic.twitter.com/USMPFQcz5u— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 5, 2022
Last night the Voroshilovskyy, Kirovskyy and Kuybyshevskyy districts of #Donetsk came under fire.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2022
According to preliminary information, 10 people were wounded. pic.twitter.com/joclD49Hs8
Street Battles in Sieverodonetsk pic.twitter.com/u5h37sSmKM— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 5, 2022
This is how Mordor shelled Kyiv this morning.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 5, 2022
The video shows the last three arrivals. pic.twitter.com/Qk2v8T4Xxi
Aftermath of yesterday's attack on #Mykolaiv, where a shell of Russian occupiers "demilitarized" an apartment. pic.twitter.com/WIS43cv4Pf— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2022
📽️Russian forces firing TOS-1A at close range #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/LfhG9WqXaG— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) June 5, 2022
The National Police of #Ukraine published video of the consequences of the shelling of the town of #Druzhkivka in the #Donetsk region by the occupiers. pic.twitter.com/4Iko87CAyo— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2022
Training with the American 60-mm mortar М224 Mortal— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 4, 2022
The mortar donated as US military aid is designed to support infantry units where small arms and artillery are not effective. pic.twitter.com/eHSL7luP97
The #Russian Defense Ministry said that the targets of the missile attacks in #Kyiv were T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles supplied by Eastern European countries and placed in the buildings of a car-repair enterprise. pic.twitter.com/27HMBfOwp6— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2022
🔥Ukrainian Grad at work pic.twitter.com/Qt4YpMxJGR— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) June 5, 2022
Borítókép: Ukrán katonák egy megsemmisített orosz harci jármű tetején Kijev közelében 2022. április 16-án (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Szerhij Dolzsenko)