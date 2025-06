Sinner kínos beismerése semmi ahhoz képest, amit Alcaraz tett

Cobolli & Sinner taking over ATP’s account for a little interview 😂



Flavio: “Do you prefer to ski or play tennis?"



Jannik: "I love to play tennis, but in the winter..."



Flavio: "I want to know the truth."



Jannik: "Skiing." 💀



(via @atptour)



pic.twitter.com/HyJcu2eyiL