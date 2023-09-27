Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

Magyar Nemzet has exclusive details of the armed attack on the police protecting Hungary’s southern borders. Several people smugglers fired rounds from Kalashnikovs at Hungarian and Serbian officers on the border between Hungary and Serbia on 21 September at 10:30 pm at border markers 61 and 64 in the area of Subotica. Thanks to divine providence, however, none of the four members of the joint patrol was injured.
The four-strong Hungarian-Serbian patrol arrived at the border fence in their service jeep in response to an alarm that a large group of migrants was crossing into Hungarian territory by ladders. The arriving patrols were greeted by a hail of bullets. A smuggler fired a single shot from a Kalashnikov into the air, then fired two volleys of five or six shots at the Hungarian and Serbian police officers. The patrols jumped into the ditch of the technical barrier and using that cover, they withdrew from the line of fire. On the Hungarian side, the shots hit the parts of the border fence above the patrol car and the ground.
The Serbian police found 16 spent cartridges on the Serbian side, five of which belonged to ammunition produced in North Macedonia.
The Serbian and Hungarian officers held a field meeting to investigate the border violation, and the Csongrad-Csanad County police headquarters opened a case against an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of misuse of firearms or ammunition.