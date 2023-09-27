Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

It cannot be ruled out that the same smuggler with a Kalashnikov rifle was also active in the Roszke area.

Illegal migrants on their way to the Hungarian border (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

A few minutes after 6am on 22 September, a man climbing a ladder on the dirt road between the fences of the temporary security border with Serbia was spotted by a CCTV operator.

The man stopped on the road, removed a machine gun from his shoulder and used it to cover the 13 illegal migrants following him to cross the border. There were no patrols nearby, as two other groups of illegal migrants were being apprehended a short distance away at the same time.

After the group had crossed the border, the armed man climbed back into Serbia on a ladder. The police soon detained the 13 illegal migrants about half a kilometer from the border and escorted them back to the temporary security barrier in accordance with Hungarian law.

Smugglers wage war

The Serbian news portal Suboticke.rs reported on the attack on the Hungarian border police. It wrote that the clashes resembling war kept occurring. On the evening of 21 September, shots were heard and Hungarian border police were fired upon.

There were numerous clashes in the areas of Palic, Hajdukovo and Tresetiste. It is believed to be a conflict between Afghans and Syrians, and witnesses and residents of this part of the suburb say there are injuries and deaths. Sirens of emergency vehicles could still be heard in the evening hours.

Cover image: People smuggler with Kalashnikov (surveillance footage)