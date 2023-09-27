időjárás 25°C Adalbert 2023. szeptember 27.
The migrant mafia is at war with Hungarian border police on the country's southern borders

Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

Szemán László János
4 órája
Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

Divine providence was on the side of the Hungarian and Serbian policemen guarding Hungary’s southern borders on 21 September when several mafiosi fired a barrage of bullets at them. One of the smugglers returned the next day to take another group of migrants to Hungarian territory.

Magyar Nemzet has exclusive details of the armed attack on the police protecting Hungary’s southern borders. Several people smugglers fired rounds from Kalashnikovs at Hungarian and Serbian officers on the border between Hungary and Serbia on 21 September at 10:30 pm at border markers 61 and 64 in the area of Subotica. Thanks to divine providence, however, none of the four members of the joint patrol was injured.

From 2021, Hungarian border guards have come under increasingly aggressive attack by people smugglers and illegal migrants (Photo: Police.hu)

The four-strong Hungarian-Serbian patrol arrived at the border fence in their service jeep in response to an alarm that a large group of migrants was crossing into Hungarian territory by ladders. The arriving patrols were greeted by a hail of bullets. A smuggler fired a single shot from a Kalashnikov into the air, then fired two volleys of five or six shots at the Hungarian and Serbian police officers. The patrols jumped into the ditch of the technical barrier and using that cover, they withdrew from the line of fire. On the Hungarian side, the shots hit the parts of the border fence above the patrol car and the ground.

The Serbian police found 16 spent cartridges on the Serbian side, five of which belonged to ammunition produced in North Macedonia.

The Serbian and Hungarian officers held a field meeting to investigate the border violation, and the Csongrad-Csanad County police headquarters opened a case against an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of misuse of firearms or ammunition.

It cannot be ruled out that the same smuggler with a Kalashnikov rifle was also active in the Roszke area.

Illegal migrants on their way to the Hungarian border (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

A few minutes after 6am on 22 September, a man climbing a ladder on the dirt road between the fences of the temporary security border with Serbia was spotted by a CCTV operator.

The man stopped on the road, removed a machine gun from his shoulder and used it to cover the 13 illegal migrants following him to cross the border. There were no patrols nearby, as two other groups of illegal migrants were being apprehended a short distance away at the same time.

After the group had crossed the border, the armed man climbed back into Serbia on a ladder. The police soon detained the 13 illegal migrants about half a kilometer from the border and escorted them back to the temporary security barrier in accordance with Hungarian law.

Smugglers wage war

The Serbian news portal Suboticke.rs reported on the attack on the Hungarian border police. It wrote that the clashes resembling war kept occurring. On the evening of 21 September, shots were heard and Hungarian border police were fired upon.

There were numerous clashes in the areas of Palic, Hajdukovo and Tresetiste. It is believed to be a conflict between Afghans and Syrians, and witnesses and residents of this part of the suburb say there are injuries and deaths. Sirens of emergency vehicles could still be heard in the evening hours.

Cover image: People smuggler with Kalashnikov (surveillance footage)

 

Ajánló

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Locals told our paper that there is a sense of general disillusionment among the residents, as hardly a day goes by without gunfire.
Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

The war-torn country would divert all EU funds away from Central and Eastern European countries.
Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine has repeatedly failed to take into account the proposals put forward by Hungarian organizations.
Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Having children will save the world, Hungary's President has said.
Meloni begins fight against migration

Meloni begins fight against migration

Italy is suffering the most from the migratory pressure on Europe this year.
"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

In the absence of a big increase in nuclear capacity, the European Union’s competitiveness will not improve and its climate goals will not be achieved, Hungary's FM pointed out.
idézőjelVélemény
Magyar-Zsolnay Attila

A közlekedők alapjogainak sérelmével jár az elkerített biciklisáv

Az autósok és kerékpárosok közti érdekellentéteket nem valamelyik fél háttérbe szorításával, hanem közlekedési kerekasztal létrehozásával és valódi megoldásokkal kellene orvosolni.

