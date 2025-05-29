As reported, the salt mine in Praid (Parajd), located in Harghita County, has been hit by a severe natural disaster. The Corund (Korond) Stream began uncontrollably flooding into the mine shafts. The inflow cannot be stopped, and everyone is helplessly watching as the stream continuously pours into the mine — with 50 cubic meters of water per second rushing through the newly formed opening.
PM Orban: Szeklerland Can Count on Us!
Hungary's Prime Minister issued a message on social media regarding the natural disaster unfolding in Praid (Parajd), Romania.
I spoke by phone with Hunor Kelemen about the dramatic situation in Praid. I assured him that the Hungarian government will provide all financial and practical assistance needed to assess the damage and support the recovery efforts. Szekler Land can count on us!
the Hungarian prime minister wrote on his social media page.
Earlier, Hunor Kelemen, president of the RMDSZ/UDMR (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania), also stated on social media:
“We will provide every support to Praid, and restoring the mine must be the top priority of the Salrom National Salt Company.”
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Orban)
