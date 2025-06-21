Felvidékmagyar szövetségSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: We Reviewed the Situation of Southern Slovakia's Hungarians

During his visit to Bratislava, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto met with leaders of the Hungarian Alliance (MSz/MA) to discuss the situation of the Hungarian minority in southern Slovakia. The minister also addressed transportation, economic and church-related developments.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Peter Pandy, President of the National Council of the Hungarian Alliance (Source: Facebook)
“As has become customary: whenever I come to Bratislava, I consult with the leaders of the Hungarian Alliance,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto held talks with Peter Pandy, President of the National Council of the Hungarian Alliance (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Szijjarto Holds Talks with Peter Pandy

Szijjarto met with Peter Pandy, President of the National Council of the Hungarian Alliance (MSz/MA)

Together with Peter Pandy, we reviewed the situation of the Hungarian community in southern Slovakia and discussed transportation and economic development, as well as church-related initiatives,

he stated.

Hungarian foreign policy consistently regards the support of Hungarian minority communities abroad as a national priority, and consultations such as this are part of that policy direction.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

