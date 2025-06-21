“As has become customary: whenever I come to Bratislava, I consult with the leaders of the Hungarian Alliance,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page.
Hungary FM: We Reviewed the Situation of Southern Slovakia's Hungarians
During his visit to Bratislava, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto met with leaders of the Hungarian Alliance (MSz/MA) to discuss the situation of the Hungarian minority in southern Slovakia. The minister also addressed transportation, economic and church-related developments.
Szijjarto met with Peter Pandy, President of the National Council of the Hungarian Alliance (MSz/MA)
Together with Peter Pandy, we reviewed the situation of the Hungarian community in southern Slovakia and discussed transportation and economic development, as well as church-related initiatives,
he stated.
Hungarian foreign policy consistently regards the support of Hungarian minority communities abroad as a national priority, and consultations such as this are part of that policy direction.
Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
