The statement came after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out targeted airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. According to an IDF spokesperson, the operation took place “at the last hour”— just before Iran, based on intelligence data, may have reached a breakthrough in its nuclear weapons program.
Iran’s Missiles Now Within Reach of Europe + Video
Israel’s ambassador to Hungary has issued a stark warning: Iran’s threat is no longer confined to the Middle East — its missiles can now reach Europe. According to the ambassador, it is time for the international community to recognize that the danger posed by the Iranian regime affects not only Israel but the entire Western world.
“Israel is doing what it must do,” wrote Maya Kadosh, Israel’s ambassador to Hungary, on social media, adding that the country cannot sit idly by while such an “unreliable and aggressive regime” as Iran gains access to nuclear weapons — especially given the possibility that such weapons could be passed on to terrorist organizations.
The ambassador emphasized:
This is no longer just Israel’s concern. Iranian missiles have brought European cities within range.
Cover photo: Iranian attack (Photo: AFP)
