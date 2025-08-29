UkrajnaBarátság kőolajvezetékparancsnok
Banned Ukrainian Commander Issues Harsh Threats Against Hungary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday condemned as “outrageous” the Hungarian government’s decision to block entry of the Ukrainian commander whose unit was responsible for the recent attack on the Druzhba ("Friendship") oil pipeline. The banned commander responded in an inflammatory tone, lashing out at Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 29. 11:58
Robert Brovdi, Coomander of Ukrainian Drone Defense force (Source: Facebook/Robert Brovdi)
As previously reported, following the Ukrainian strike on the Druzhba ("Friendhsip") crude oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that the commander of the unit responsible would be banned not only from Hungary but from the entire Schengen Area. Zelensky reacted to the move, calling it unacceptable.

Zelensky also reacted to the case of the banned Ukrainian commander (Photo: AFP)

In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian president said he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to clarify all the facts and respond accordingly. He also accused Hungarian officials of discriminating against representatives of Ukraine’s ethnic Hungarian community for their participation in the defense of Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed that Ukraine is fully aware of the "Friendship" pipeline’s indispensable role in Hungary’s secure energy supply and highlighted that:

Ukraine knows perfectly well that the attacks on the Druzhba pipeline harm primarily to Hungary and, of course, Slovakia, rather than Russia.

The most recent attack, he added, was particularly dangerous, as repairs took so long that Hungary "almost forced to draw on its strategic emergency reserves".

 

he wrote.

Banned Commander Responds in Harsh Tone

The banned Ukrainian commander, Robert Brovdi, reacted on social media with a coarse attack against Hungary and a personal message directed at Foreign Minister Szijjarto.

Shove your sanctions and restrictions on visiting Hungary up your ass,

he said in the post.

Brovdi went on to insist that, despite Zelensky’s remarks, he is Ukrainian, adding that there are enough “real Hungarians” living in Hungary.

The commander further accused Budapest of protecting its own financial interests rather than sovereignty:

“By supporting the Druzhba pipeline, you are not defending Hungary’s sovereignty, but filling your own dirty pockets, with sanctioned cheap raw materials. By buying them, you are complicit in multiplying bloody money that flies back in the form of rockets and Shahed drones on Ukraine’s peaceful cities.”

He then issued a stark threat: “Your arms are drenched up to the elbows in Ukrainian blood. And we will remember this.”

Cover photo: Robert Brovdi (Source: Facebook/Robert Brovdi)

 

