Banned Ukrainian Commander Issues Harsh Threats Against Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed that Ukraine is fully aware of the "Friendship" pipeline’s indispensable role in Hungary’s secure energy supply and highlighted that:

Ukraine knows perfectly well that the attacks on the Druzhba pipeline harm primarily to Hungary and, of course, Slovakia, rather than Russia.

The most recent attack, he added, was particularly dangerous, as repairs took so long that Hungary "almost forced to draw on its strategic emergency reserves".

he wrote.

Banned Commander Responds in Harsh Tone

The banned Ukrainian commander, Robert Brovdi, reacted on social media with a coarse attack against Hungary and a personal message directed at Foreign Minister Szijjarto.

Shove your sanctions and restrictions on visiting Hungary up your ass,

he said in the post.

Brovdi went on to insist that, despite Zelensky’s remarks, he is Ukrainian, adding that there are enough “real Hungarians” living in Hungary.

The commander further accused Budapest of protecting its own financial interests rather than sovereignty:

“By supporting the Druzhba pipeline, you are not defending Hungary’s sovereignty, but filling your own dirty pockets, with sanctioned cheap raw materials. By buying them, you are complicit in multiplying bloody money that flies back in the form of rockets and Shahed drones on Ukraine’s peaceful cities.”

He then issued a stark threat: “Your arms are drenched up to the elbows in Ukrainian blood. And we will remember this.”

