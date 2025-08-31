Bóka Jánostranzit fesztiválEurópai Unió
EU Affairs Minister: Ukraine’s Membership Opens Door to United States of Europe

Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka evaluated relations between Hungary and the European Union at the Tranzit Festival. He spoke about the EU’s problems, the stakes of the 2026 elections, and how patriots could take over Brussels.

Máté Patrik
2025. 08. 31. 12:16
Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka (Photo: Facebook)
"Together we will once again prove that the trust of the Hungarian people can be earned not with lies, but with loyalty," said Janos Boka during his presentation on the disputes between Hungary and Brussels bureaucracy at the Tranzit Festival, Hungary's largest get-together with a focus on political and public life. According to the minister for EU affairs, the basic idea of European cooperation is a good one—namely, that together we can be stronger than separately.

The key to the survival of te Hungarian people is a sovereign Hungary. We want a strong and successful Europe, with strong and successful nations. We have plans with the European Union and Europe, but currently Europe is sick,

he added.

Az EU brüsszeli székháza
Photo: AFP

In his view, the member states are suffering because the EU is ailing. Germany’s economy has not grown for years, he cited as an example. The EU’s big idea for treating acute illnesses is to turn them into chronic ones, said the minister.

If I consider eliminating member state sovereignty to be European cooperation, then this is not a remedy, but poison,

he noted.

Referring to Peter Magyar, Janos Boka said:

Magyar's model no longer has any backbone.

He emphasized that there have always been and always will be people to implement Brussels' program.

The question of the 2026 elections is whether Hungary will have a national government or a puppet government installed by Brussels,

he added.

According to the minister, the goal of European cooperation should be to give member states some tailwind. He stressed that change is needed in the EU, not only in policy areas, since the EU has always given the wrong answers to strategic challenges.

It is possible that the EU’s intention is that in times of crisis it should not be the member states, but the EU institutions themselves that emerge more successfully,

he argued.

EU leaders have managed to drive member states into permanent debt through the joint borrowing during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.  As for the Russia–Ukraine war, the EU treats it as if it were its own.

It is absolutely clear that the European Union is not a military cooperation organization, but through Ukraine's membership it is bringing war into the bloc. This opens the door to the United States of Europe,

he added.

Janos Boka stated that change is needed in the EU, and that the Hungarian government is working toward this goal. If necessary, change must be achieved even at the cost of conflict with EU institutions.

Time is on our side. We will take Brussels through Europe's capitals,

he underlined.

Speaking about EU decision-making, Janos Boka noted that consensus cannot be achieved by ignoring the will of those who do not share the Brussels mainstream view. The minister also pointed out that a more flexible European cooperation structure is possible in 15–20 years' time.

Only Hungary will stand up for Hungarian national interests,

he stated.

At the end of his lecture, the minister evaluated as successful the fact that in cohesion, agricultural, or certain energy policy matters, Hungary has always found allies. At the same time, he noted that giving up national interests can never be a good method of asserting interests.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka (Photo: Facebook)

 

