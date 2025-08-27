Rendkívüli

Donald Trump: Soros és pszichopatákból álló csoportja nagy károkat okozott az országunknak

Szentkirályi AlexandraVitézy DávidbuszMagyar Péter
magyar

Budapest Leadership Squanders Money While Buses Go Up in Flames + Video

The money spent on Rakosrendezo, a former freight yard, could have bought as many as 500 new buses, said Alexandra Szentkiralyi on public radio, criticizing Budapest's leadership.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 27. 16:34
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We all know that the city leadership — Mayor Gergely Karacsony, Peter Magyar, and David Vitezy — has committed to a huge and expensive project: purchasing a gigantic garbage dump. They have already paid the first installment, while claiming that the city has no money to solve everyday problems. And they are doing this even though the municipality of Budapest is unable or unwilling to fulfill its basic duties, like preventing Budapest residents from traveling on buses that catch fire. So how is it possible that they spend huge sums on something that is not even a required task and that no one asked for?” - Fidesz's leader in Budapest posted on social media.

Szentkirályi Alexandra, a Fidesz-KDNP fővárosi képviselőcsoportjának vezetője
 The money spent on Rakosrendezo could have bought 500 buses, says Alexandra Szentkiralyi 
(Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

This is not only pointless but also dangerous,

Alexandra Szentkiralyi pointed out. She recalled that recently, two buses caught fire, another two emitted smoke, and no one knows what could have happened if the doors had not opened because of the technical faults and flames.

The money allocated for Rakosrendezo could buy up to 500 new buses,

she noted. It is time for Gergely Karacsony to finally take responsibility and stop spending the city’s money according to his own whims, she emphasized.

Cover photo: Buses caught fire in Budapest (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Magyar Péter teljesen összeomlott a róla szóló könyv miatt

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Már megint tele a pártelnöki pantalló, mert érkezik: Az áruló.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu