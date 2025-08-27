Budapest Leadership Squanders Money While Buses Go Up in Flames + Video

"We all know that the city leadership — Mayor Gergely Karacsony, Peter Magyar, and David Vitezy — has committed to a huge and expensive project: purchasing a gigantic garbage dump. They have already paid the first installment, while claiming that the city has no money to solve everyday problems. And they are doing this even though the municipality of Budapest is unable or unwilling to fulfill its basic duties, like preventing Budapest residents from traveling on buses that catch fire. So how is it possible that they spend huge sums on something that is not even a required task and that no one asked for?” - Fidesz's leader in Budapest posted on social media.

The money spent on Rakosrendezo could have bought 500 buses, says Alexandra Szentkiralyi

(Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

This is not only pointless but also dangerous,

Alexandra Szentkiralyi pointed out. She recalled that recently, two buses caught fire, another two emitted smoke, and no one knows what could have happened if the doors had not opened because of the technical faults and flames.

The money allocated for Rakosrendezo could buy up to 500 new buses,

she noted. It is time for Gergely Karacsony to finally take responsibility and stop spending the city’s money according to his own whims, she emphasized.