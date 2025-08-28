Lithuania has proposed that accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova begin without Hungary’s involvement, provided the other 26 capitals approve, Lithuanian public service media reported. In this way, Lithuania would bypass Hungary, with plans calling for Ukraine to join the European Union by 2030. And the help for this could come from Peter Magyar’s party — or at least that is what the pro-Ukraine, pro-war countries are counting on.
The government in Vilnius has sent a letter to all EU member states ahead of the September 1–2 meeting of foreign ministers in Copenhagen, calling for “impartial and determined steps,” according to the Zn.ua site.
According to Lithuania, the EU must make Ukraine’s accession bid “genuine and irreversible.”
Vilnius’s concrete proposal is that negotiations could begin at a technical level if 26 of the 27 member states agree, with only Hungary holding out. The idea is that formal approval from Budapest could come later — for example, after a change of government or a shift in Hungary’s position.
„As tensions between Budapest and Kyiv flare once again, hopes are fading that Hungary will withdraw its veto at the start of talks. Lithuania, however, is demanding a way out of the deadlock” – the Lithuanian outlet writes.
In its letter, Lithuania designates 2030 as the target date for Ukraine’s accession, which—according to Vilnius—would help structure reforms and make funding more predictable.
The European Commission does not share Lithuania’s optimism. Paula Pinho, the Commission’s spokeswoman, stressed that opening any chapter of the accession talks requires full unanimity. According to the Ukrainian outlet, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated openly that he wants to prevent Ukraine’s EU membership at all costs. His reasoning is that EU funds should be used “for the welfare of the European people,” not for supporting Ukraine. Reports note that the Hungarian prime minister recently launched a public consultation asking Hungarians whether they support Ukraine’s EU accession. Ninety-five percent answered no.
Mr. Orban has repeatedly declared that Ukraine must not be allowed to join either NATO or the European Union. The results of the “Voks 2025” public opinion survey also show that Hungarians stand with their prime minister on this issue.
Brussels determined to push through the Ukraine project at all costs
Nevertheless, the president of the European Commission continues to stand firmly by Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen has declared that Ukrainians belong to the European Union. She has emphasized Brussels’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine. In a message posted on social media, she assured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Brussels’s continued support, which rests on three pillars.
Dear @ZelenskyyUA, Europe will continue to stand firmly by your side.
For a just and lasting peace.
For a sovereign nation that shapes its own future.
As Magyar Nemzet has previously highlighted a senior EU official, with knowledge of the European Council’s preparations, emphasized that while under the EU’s current enlargement procedures any progress toward accession requires unanimous support, Ukraine could nonetheless proceed with accession talks at an informal level, without Hungary's backing.
European People’s Party chief Manfred Weber — the political patron of Peter Magyar, designated as the candidate for a planned change of government in Hungary — has also spoken out openly in favor of Ukraine, saying: we are the party of Ukraine’s support.
According to Mr. Weber, only those who fully stand behind Kyiv’s support can belong to his political family. The Tisza Party and it's chief, Peter Magyar, were glad to pass this “political exam” in the hope of future power. And indeed, Ukraine's EU membership features prominently in Tisza’s government program.
