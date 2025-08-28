Technical-level talks without Budapest

Vilnius’s concrete proposal is that negotiations could begin at a technical level if 26 of the 27 member states agree, with only Hungary holding out. The idea is that formal approval from Budapest could come later — for example, after a change of government or a shift in Hungary’s position.

„As tensions between Budapest and Kyiv flare once again, hopes are fading that Hungary will withdraw its veto at the start of talks. Lithuania, however, is demanding a way out of the deadlock” – the Lithuanian outlet writes.

In its letter, Lithuania designates 2030 as the target date for Ukraine’s accession, which—according to Vilnius—would help structure reforms and make funding more predictable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP/Simon Wohlfahrt)

The European Commission does not share Lithuania’s optimism. Paula Pinho, the Commission’s spokeswoman, stressed that opening any chapter of the accession talks requires full unanimity. According to the Ukrainian outlet, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated openly that he wants to prevent Ukraine’s EU membership at all costs. His reasoning is that EU funds should be used “for the welfare of the European people,” not for supporting Ukraine. Reports note that the Hungarian prime minister recently launched a public consultation asking Hungarians whether they support Ukraine’s EU accession. Ninety-five percent answered no.

Mr. Orban has repeatedly declared that Ukraine must not be allowed to join either NATO or the European Union. The results of the “Voks 2025” public opinion survey also show that Hungarians stand with their prime minister on this issue.

Brussels determined to push through the Ukraine project at all costs

Nevertheless, the president of the European Commission continues to stand firmly by Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen has declared that Ukrainians belong to the European Union. She has emphasized Brussels’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine. In a message posted on social media, she assured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Brussels’s continued support, which rests on three pillars.