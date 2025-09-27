vádUkrajnaDemkó AttilaNKE John Lukacs Intézetdrón
Attila Demko Dismantles Zelensky’s Accusations With a Single Sentence

The Hungarian drone incident mentioned by the Ukrainian President is most likely nothing more than a tool of political communication, Attila Demko, security policy expert told Magyar Nemzet.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
“This is not the first such Ukrainian accusation, claiming that Hungary is trying to obtain military information about Ukraine. We saw something similar earlier in May with the so-called spy case,” Attila Demko stated.

According to Attila Demko, this marks the start of another negative cycle -initiated by Ukraine- in Hungary-Ukraine bilateral relations (Source: Facebook)

He stressed that Hungary would certainly never intentionally violate Ukraine’s airspace. At the same time, he emphasized that both countries must protect their border – partly because of the smuggling of cigarettes and other goods from Ukraine, which places a heavy burden on Hungary’s budget, but also because of human trafficking and other illegal activities.

Therefore, it is natural and important that both countries monitor the border, even with drones, though the aim here is not military intelligence gathering, the expert explained.

Attila Demko also pointed out that damaging relations with Ukraine is not in Hungary's interest. 

Unfortunately, this now marks another Ukraine-initiated negative round in bilateral relations between the two countries, which fundamentally doesn't serve the interests of either side,

said the head of the Strategic Futures Program at the John Lukacs Institute of the National University of Public Service (NKE).

He added that it is possible the Ukrainian President’s statement is part of information warfare, as Kyiv has been trying to exert pressure on Hungary on several issues.

