Attila Demko Dismantles Zelensky’s Accusations With a Single Sentence

“This is not the first such Ukrainian accusation, claiming that Hungary is trying to obtain military information about Ukraine. We saw something similar earlier in May with the so-called spy case,” Attila Demko stated.

According to Attila Demko, this marks the start of another negative cycle -initiated by Ukraine- in Hungary-Ukraine bilateral relations (Source: Facebook)

He stressed that Hungary would certainly never intentionally violate Ukraine’s airspace. At the same time, he emphasized that both countries must protect their border – partly because of the smuggling of cigarettes and other goods from Ukraine, which places a heavy burden on Hungary’s budget, but also because of human trafficking and other illegal activities.

Therefore, it is natural and important that both countries monitor the border, even with drones, though the aim here is not military intelligence gathering, the expert explained.