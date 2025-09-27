Donald TrumpOrbán ViktorMagyarországdrón
magyar

Zelensky Tries to Pressure Hungary With New Accusations

Yesterday, Zelensky accused Hungary of violating Ukraine’s airspace with reconnaissance drones, after his earlier attempts at energy-related pressure tactics failed. According to the Hungarian government, the Ukrainian president’s claims do not reflect reality. Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute, shared his reaction on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 27. 14:45
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine and Donald Trump, President of the United States, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, August 18, 2025 (Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Daniel Deak posted that this time Zelensky has accused Hungary of sending reconnaissance drones into Ukraine airspace. The senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute also laid out what might be behind the move.

Zelenszkij
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: LEONARDO MUNOZ / AFP)

"The essence and possible cause in 5 points:

1. Hungary reacted quickly: Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto swiftly dismissed Zelensky’s allegations posting: “President Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession. He’s now starting to see things that aren't there.”

2. An interesting coincidence: Recently, Zelensky tried to persuade the U.S. President to pressure Hungary into halting Russian energy sources. Trump  immediately consulted with Viktor Orban, and the issue was dropped from the agenda—PM Orban succeeded in defending Hungary's position.

3. Not what Zelensky expected from Trump: The Ukrainian president was understandably disappointed. He had hoped to drive a wedge between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban, but failed. Instead, President Trump even referred to the Hungarian Prime Minister as a friend.

4. Zelensky keeps trying: Apparently unwilling to accept defeat on the issue, Zelensky has now banned Hungarian military officials and accused Hungary of sending reconnaissance drones into Ukraine. The likely aim is to provoke American anger toward Hungary.

5. PM Orban stands firm: Zelensky’s attempts at manipulation are bound to fail. Viktor Orban’s relationship with Donald Trump appears especially close, making it highly unlikely that such accusations will succeed,"

Daniel Deak explained.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine and Donald Trump, President of the United States, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, August 18, 2025 (Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKollár Kinga

Akkor hogy is állnak a fiatalok?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Érdemes vetni egy pillantást a valóságra.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu