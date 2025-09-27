Zelensky Tries to Pressure Hungary With New Accusations

Daniel Deak posted that this time Zelensky has accused Hungary of sending reconnaissance drones into Ukraine airspace. The senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute also laid out what might be behind the move.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: LEONARDO MUNOZ / AFP)

"The essence and possible cause in 5 points:

1. Hungary reacted quickly: Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto swiftly dismissed Zelensky’s allegations posting: “President Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession. He’s now starting to see things that aren't there.”

2. An interesting coincidence: Recently, Zelensky tried to persuade the U.S. President to pressure Hungary into halting Russian energy sources. Trump immediately consulted with Viktor Orban, and the issue was dropped from the agenda—PM Orban succeeded in defending Hungary's position.

3. Not what Zelensky expected from Trump: The Ukrainian president was understandably disappointed. He had hoped to drive a wedge between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban, but failed. Instead, President Trump even referred to the Hungarian Prime Minister as a friend.

4. Zelensky keeps trying: Apparently unwilling to accept defeat on the issue, Zelensky has now banned Hungarian military officials and accused Hungary of sending reconnaissance drones into Ukraine. The likely aim is to provoke American anger toward Hungary.

5. PM Orban stands firm: Zelensky’s attempts at manipulation are bound to fail. Viktor Orban’s relationship with Donald Trump appears especially close, making it highly unlikely that such accusations will succeed,"

Daniel Deak explained.