“Everyone knows the story that Brussels, the leaders of the European Union, and the larger member states’ peoples' party/socialist/liberal governments want peace in Ukraine,” Balazs Nemeth, the Fidesz parliamentary group spokesman posted on his social media page. “But in reality, Brussels is suffering from war psychosis.”

Brussels remains on the pro-war side (Photo: Michael Buholzer)

At every opportunity they claim they are doing everything for peace. But behind the scenes, they are busy egging on Zelensky so that Ukraine continues the war,

his post continued.

Nemeth recalled that after the Trump–Putin meeting, he had already written that the Western liberal press had “issued the order” that Russia must not win, that “the shooting must continue.” Bending to this media pressure, EU politicians can do nothing else but drag Europe deeper and deeper into war.

So in rhetoric they may be saying they want peace, but in reality they are suffering from an increasingly insane war psychosis,

Nemeth emphasized.

Over the weekend, French newspapers reported that the French Ministry of Health had instructed hospitals to be prepared for wartime conditions by spring 2026. According to the secret letter sent out in July, in just over six months French hospitals must be brought to a level where they:

can treat up to 50,000 war casualties,

receive injured soldiers from other countries as well as from France,

and, if necessary, set up medical centers near ports and airports.

The health minister did not deny the existence of the letter. He only stated more generally that the French healthcare system must be prepared to handle all kinds of crises.

This is where we stand in the summer of 2025. It would be good to stop the madness of Brussels as soon as possible,

the ruling Fidesz spokesman said.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)