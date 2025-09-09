európai bizottságGDPMagyarországmegszorításokMagyar Péteradóemelés
magyar

Calculated: Peter Magyar’s Party Preparing a Brutal Austerity Package

The Tisza Party may be preparing for the largest austerity package in history, pulling half a million forints out of every Hungarian’s pocket. Altogether this could reach 6,000 billion forints, more than 6 percent of GDP, if the Tisza Party wins the 2026 elections.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 09. 16:18
Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki
Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Tisza Party may be preparing for the largest austerity package in history, pulling half a million forints out of every Hungarian’s pocket.

Altogether this could reach 6,000 billion forints, more than 6 percent of GDP, if Peter Magyar's Tisza Party wins next year's elections,

Mandiner reported. The portal’s summary shows that although the Tisza Party chief denies planning major tax hikes, a recently leaked document — stating that 22 and 33 percent personal income tax rates would apply from incomes starting at 416,000 forints — makes it clear that 

alongside reintroducing a multi-tier tax system, tax reliefs would also be reviewed and eliminated.

The outlet recalled that Peter Magyar denies the leaked draft is the party’s real plan, insisting instead they would form a “government of tax cuts.” According to this version, the unchanged 15 percent income tax would be reduced through tax credits. For minimum-wage earners, the deduction would be 20,000 forints less than it is today. He promised that tax credits would be granted up to a gross income of 625,000 forints, on a sliding scale, meaning that those earning over 500,000 forints would see their deductions reduced by only 5–10,000 forints per month.

A Mandiner viszont felhívja a figyelmet arra, hogy, a látszólag Mandiner warns, however, that the apparently 

smaller deductions do not come close to the hundreds of thousands of forints in lost net income that families with several children would face under higher tax rates and the elimination of tax benefits.

Peter Magyar announced that the lower income tax rate would be 9 percent up to the level of the minimum wage, increasing the net income of low earners by 20,000 forints per month. However, the tax credit scheme, familiar from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai governments, is not a genuine tax cut. What is more, left-leaning experts frequently appearing around the so-called Tisza Islands, as well as many Tisza Party supporters, favor a multi-rate tax system.

It is no coincidence that Peter Magyar and his party are considering a multi-rate system, Mandiner wrote, since

their supporters and experts see progressive taxation as fundamental, and the left wing believes that this is the only socially just form of taxation.

Brussels also recommends tax reform. In fact, the EU’s recommendations to Hungary — theoretically not mandatory, but strongly expected — strikingly resemble Peter Magyar’s promises and earlier left-wing election programs. Moreover, public documents from the European Commission and Council, together with the loyalty of the Tisza Party’s MEPs to EU institutions and the European People’s Party, all suggest that 

Peter Magyar’s party would fulfill Brussels’ expectations if they win in 2026.

These recommendations, which the EU regularly uses to hold the Hungarian government accountable, can easily be quantified:

the austerity measures would cost every Hungarian household 1.5 million forints annually.

Due to the family tax relief system, families with several children and younger people would be hit the hardest, but those not currently entitled to tax benefits would not be better off either.

Mandiner also pointed out that in its regular country reports, the European Commission has consistently called on the government to reduce benefits, including utility cost cuts and tax breaks, so that they are only available to low-income earners and not tied to employment. On VAT reductions, the article noted that while the Tisza Party initially promised a general VAT cut, now its president is only proposing lower VAT on certain products. These include “healthy foods,” specifically mentioning vegetables and fruits, as well as reduced VAT on firewood, but this could hardly compensate for the end of the current utility cost cuts scheme. 

The party’s pledge of a 200,000-forint Szep card for pensioners would also mean significant extra expenditure and would be highly contradictory unless it replaced the 13th-month pension.

The current government gradually reintroduced the 13th-month pension after 2020, providing the elderly with a full month’s benefit in cash. With the Szep card option, the Tisza Party would limit how seniors could spend their money.

As in earlier left-wing programs, the opposition party would also vet wealthy individuals and impose a one-percent wealth tax on assets above five billion forints. However, while in principle such a tax may appear fair to the majority,

experience shows it has not delivered the expected results 

and in fact harmed economies, leading to its phase-out across much of Western Europe where it had been introduced.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Elvonási tünet? Alkoholista focistával bővült Magyar Péter szégyenpadja

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Váczi Zoli is megérkezett. Mi jöhet még?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.