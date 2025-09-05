Rendkívüli

Megkéseltek egy tanárt, elfogták az elkövetőt

békepatriótaNyugat-BalkánszuverenitásMilorad Dodik
magyar

Disturbing European Trend Targets Patriotic, Sovereignist Leaders, Hungary FM Warns

"The attempt to eliminate patriotic, sovereigntist leaders is a disturbing phenomenon across Europe, which is why it is important to stand up for democratically elected leaders such as Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Thursday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 05. 11:33
Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (left) receives Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska in Budapest on September 4, 2025 (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

At a joint press conference with the Bosnian Serb Republic President Milorad Dodik, Szijjarto stressed that Europe is currently facing a serious security crisis, with a wartime emergency lasting for over three and a half years. “The last thing we need right now is another crisis in the Western Balkans,” he said.

Szijjártó Péter és Milorad Dodik
Milorad Dodik and Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

As a neighboring country of the Western Balkans, Hungary attaches key importance to the region’s peace, stability, and security. We pursue a responsible neighborhood policy, and we try to contribute with our own means to ensuring that peace, calm and stability prevail in the Western Balkans,

Szijjarto said. He underlined that this is why Hungary supports EU integration of Balkan states, implements economic development programs, and provides scholarships. However, he warned that many Western European politicians—who advocate prolonging the war in Ukraine—are applying the same flawed approach to the Western Balkans. “This is extremely dangerous,” he said.

The Hungarian politician condemned the use of “condescension, lecturing, threats, and sanctions” by Western politicians against certain Balkan nations and their leaders. "This should have no place in international politics," he stated. 

In contrast, Hungary respects the sovereignty of Balkan states and their democratically legitimized leaders, including Milorad Dodik.

He argued that truly sovereign policies must be free from external pressure. “Decades of history have shown that outside interference in the Balkans has always led to instability, dangerous situations and conflict,” he said.

 

We believe that only nations themselves can decide their own fate. The deliberate disregard of certain peoples and their leaders is unacceptable and dangerous in international politics,

Szijjarto added. He called it a troubling trend that patriotic and sovereigntist leaders are increasingly targeted with ruthless methods, especially in Europe. As examples, he cited the assassination attempt on Slovakia’s prime minister, the recent assault on a patriotic leader in the Czech Republic, and the months-long protests in Serbia aimed at destabilizing the government.

“We, too, are quite familiar with this phenomenon as Brussels is mobilizing its entire institutional machinery to force a change of government here in Hungary as well. And in Republika Srpska, a foreign-directed witch hunt is being waged against a legitimate leader,” he said.

Szijjarto concluded:

This is a regrettable European trend—efforts to eliminate patriotic, sovereigntist leaders. That is why it is so important to stand by democratically elected leaders. For Europe’s future and security, it is crucial to stop this deeply undemocratic process.

He also added that "If patriots can grow strong enough, this dangerous anti-democratic and anti-European trend can be reversed." 

Responding to our journalist’s question, the Foreign Minister also criticized the European Commission: 

Brussels has isolated the European economy—from the U.S. with the worst trade deal in history, from China with a senseless ideological approach, and from Russia with sanctions. Europe’s competitiveness is now the weakest compared to its rivals.

He also remarked: "the Commission under Ursula von der Leyen has caused perhaps more damage to Europe’s economy than any other in history.”

Milorad Dodik recently declared that Bosnia has been under foreign occupation for 30 years. Asked by Magyar Nemzet whether the October referendum is a rejection of this, the President of Republika Srpska replied:

Everything that in theory and practice represents occupation for a country also applies to Bosnia-Herzegovina. What happened in democratic and parliamentary Europe? Hitler and Schmidt — both were Germans.

"Schmidt was in charge of migration policy in Brussels, and when he made decisions, they became laws that some people considered acceptable. At the same time, during Hitler’s era, the Muslims in Bosnia-Herzegovina also stood on the German side,” Dodik explained. He added: “If we look at the Constitutional Court: foreigners were never removed from it, and the constitution was applied according to political intentions." 

After some of my interviews, I was even threatened that Interpol would issue an international arrest warrant against me — of course, that never happened, but even so, the Brussels bureaucracy took over decision-making. Many in the European Union still look at Bosnia as an occupied territory. There is no leader in Europe today with authority who could show direction. 

"Europe has lost the chance to remain competitive with the great global systems, and has thus become a depoliticized community. Many say that the influence of civil organizations supported by Soros is also part of this occupation,” Dodik added.

The Bosnian Serb Republic President went on to say that he respects the Slovenes, but that “Slovenia and Croatia, with German support, broke up Yugoslavia and thereby started a war.”

That is why, for us, it is clear that what we see today may lead to new processes. I am pleased that cooperation between Republika Srpska and Hungary is becoming ever closer, and we are continuing our joint projects. 

he concluded, adding, "We support the Hungarian government’s position, because we believe that we must also cooperate with Russia and China, as they will be important actors in the multipolar world of the future. Hungary is undoubtedly a great friend of the Republic, and we greatly value this."

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (left) receives Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska in Budapest on September 4, 2025 (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Gong Tao nagykövet, Kínai Népköztársaság
idezojelekKína

A történelemből merítve építsük a jövőt és őrizzük a békét

Gong Tao nagykövet, Kínai Népköztársaság avatarja

Gong Tao, a Kínai Népköztársaság rendkívüli és meghatalmazott nagykövetének írása.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.