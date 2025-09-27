FM Szijjarto: Hungary Is a Sovereign Country Pursuing Sovereign Policy

"Hungary is a sovereign country and the government follows a sovereign policy. We do what serves the interest of our nation: protecting the security of Hungarians and staying out of the war next door," Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

He added:

So I can understand the Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s disappointment: they have failed to drag us into their war so far, and no matter how provocative his statements are, they will not succeed in the future either.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Hungarian drones had violated Ukrainian airspace. Responding on social media, Peter Szijjarto wrote:

President Volodymyr Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession. He’s now starting to see things that aren’t there.

Andriy Sybiha, in turn, reacted to the Hungarian Foreign Minister’s words on Friday evening in a post on X.

"We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey," he retorted.

No amount of your attacks on our President will change what we—and everyone—see.

the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.