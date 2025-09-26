Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A magyarok nem költik mások pénzét mások háborújára + videó

FM Szijjarto: Hungary, U.S. Are Fully Aligned on Illegal Migration

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the consequences of Brussels’s policies are already visible in Western Europe. Peter Szijjarto also stressed that Hungary will continue to refuse entry to migrants.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 26. 12:22
Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
The Hungarian government is fully aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump on the issue of illegal migration and will continue to keep migrants out of the country, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto declared Thursday in New York. In his view, Western Europe has already suffered the consequences of the Brussels migration policy.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, there will still be no migrants coming into Hungary (Photo: KLAUDIA RADECKA / NurPhoto)

According to the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry’s statement, the minister participated in a U.S.-organized session at the UN General Assembly focusing on a global asylum system. There, he criticized Europe for deliberately blurring the lines between refugees and illegal migrants, despite international law clearly distinguishing between the two categories.

He also warned that there is a close connection between illegal migration and terrorism, as the two feed each other: terrorism is one of the main triggers of migrant waves, and potential terrorists can hide among the incoming masses.

“Unfortunately, Western Europe has paid the price of Brussels’s migration policy: parallel societies, no-go zones, gang wars, modern antisemitism and the oppression of the majority by loud minorities,” he listed.

That is why we Hungarians, despite Brussels’s pressure, will not allow illegal migrants to enter. We will continue to protect our borders, our sovereignty, and the security of the Hungarian people and Hungary,

he reaffirmed.

FM Szijjarto emphasized that since Donald Trump took office this year, Hungary’s position has been seen in a completely different light on the international stage, resulting in a slightly less hostile environment . “We are fully aligned with the Americans, as the fight against illegal migration is one of the Trump administration’s key objectives,” he added.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

