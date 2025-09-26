FM Szijjarto: Hungary, U.S. Are Fully Aligned on Illegal Migration

The Hungarian government is fully aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump on the issue of illegal migration and will continue to keep migrants out of the country, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto declared Thursday in New York. In his view, Western Europe has already suffered the consequences of the Brussels migration policy.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, there will still be no migrants coming into Hungary (Photo: KLAUDIA RADECKA / NurPhoto)

According to the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry’s statement, the minister participated in a U.S.-organized session at the UN General Assembly focusing on a global asylum system. There, he criticized Europe for deliberately blurring the lines between refugees and illegal migrants, despite international law clearly distinguishing between the two categories.