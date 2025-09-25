Speaking at the general debate of the UN General Assembly, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that humanity today lives in an age of perils, and the world’s security situation has not been this bad since the Cold War. “Wars, increasing terrorist threats, ethnic-based conflicts, the spread of extremist ideologies, open references to the use of nuclear weapons,” he listed.
Hungary FM: No to War, Migration, Gender
The Hungarian government's goal is to make Hungary great again and its formula to do so is to protect ourselves from the war in Ukraine, from illegal immigration and from aggressive gender propaganda, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in New York on Wednesday.
He stressed that all of this points toward a renewed global division into blocs. Hungary had already suffered a serious setback due to such division and therefore the national interest lies in connectivity, in the return of international cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual benefits. He argued that Hungary is a good example of this, being an important meeting point between East and West, with successful German–Chinese automotive cooperation and Russian–German–French nuclear cooperation taking place.
If I had to sum up Hungary’s approach to dealing with the main challenges, I would put it this way: no to war, no to migration, no to gender,
he said.
Szijjarto stressed that Hungary is part of the global pro-peace majority, and expressed hope that the UN General Assembly will help bring the war in Ukraine to an end, as Hungary has been facing the dramatic consequences of the conflict next door for three and a half years.
It is the duty and responsibility of the Hungarian government to ensure the security of the Hungarian people and the country. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Hungary has stood on the side of a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Unfortunately, because of this we have come under serious political attacks, accusations, and stigmatization by those who now in Europe themselves speak of the importance of a ceasefire and peace negotiations,
he said.
He added that if these countries had taken this position from the beginning, hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved and enormous destruction avoided. “But the European Union chose a bad and flawed strategy, and instead of isolating it, they globalized the war in Ukraine,” he stated.
He underlined that the war cannot be solved on the battlefield, only at the negotiating table, and praised Donald Trump’s peace efforts, calling the US president the last ray of hope.
And we hope that President Trump will not give up his efforts for peace, even though many European politicians would rather undermine than support them,
he said, calling US–Russia talks important.
The minister then turned to the issue of illegal immigration, recalling that ten years ago around four hundred thousand migrants flooded into Hungary, prompting the government to respond by closing the borders.
By building a fence on Hungary's southern border we stopped one million illegal immigrants. We spent billions of dollars to protect our borders and our security [...] The European Commission imposed a daily fine of one million euros on us for defending our borders, which is insane [...] We would rather pay one million euros per day than allow illegal migrants to enter Hungary. This is the best investment in our own security,
he explained, criticizing the EU’s pro-migration policies and pointing to consequences such as the emergence of parallel societies and no-go zones, gang wars, and modern-day antisemitism.
In spite of all the pressure from Brussels, we will continue to protect the Hungarian people. We will protect ourselves, our culture, our way of life, and our security, and we insist on our right to decide who may enter the territory of Hungary,
he warned.
Finally, he stressed that the Hungarian government regards families as the foundation of society, even as this concept is under heavy attack from the aggressive, extremely liberal mainstream.
And for us, family means mother, father, and children, where the mother is a woman and the father is a man,
he said, adding that Hungary allocates about five percent of its GDP to supporting families, which is the highest ratio among the OECD member states.
Our goal is to make Hungary great again. To achieve this, we must protect ourselves from the war that has raged in our neighborhood for three and a half years, protect ourselves from illegal migration, protect ourselves from aggressive gender propaganda, and strengthen our families. No to war, no to migration, no to gender propaganda. This is the Hungarian formula,
he concluded.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
