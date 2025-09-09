Hungary FM Announces New Westward Gas Purchase Agreement

"There is no doubt that natural gas will remain an important source of Hungary’s energy supply in the long run," Peter Szijjarto emphasized on his social media page. "The more routes and the more gas the country is able to procure, the safer it will be," he explained.

Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary will sign a new long-term westward gas purchase agreement, strengthening the country’s energy supply security (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto).