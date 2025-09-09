"There is no doubt that natural gas will remain an important source of Hungary’s energy supply in the long run," Peter Szijjarto emphasized on his social media page. "The more routes and the more gas the country is able to procure, the safer it will be," he explained.
Hungary FM Announces New Westward Gas Purchase Agreement
Hungary’s energy supply security will be strengthened by another long-term agreement. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced that the country will sign its longest-term westward natural gas purchase agreement, marking another important step in diversification.
Peter Szijjarto on diversification
The minister announced:
Today we are signing another long-term natural gas purchase agreement. This will be our longest-term westward gas procurement agreement.
He added that Hungary has always made serious efforts toward diversification.
The more routes we have and the more gas we purchase, the better,
he underlined.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
