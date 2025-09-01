BrüsszelKárpátaljaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels Abandons Hungarian Community in Transcarpathia

"Brussels considers anti-corruption rules more important than the fate of the Transcarpathian Hungarian minority," declared Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, who drew attention to yet another Brussels double standard.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 01. 11:32
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
“It has become clear that Brussels couldn’t care less about the fate of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. If the European Union truly wanted to help, it could easily have the Ukrainians restore the 2015 situation, when Hungarians in Transcarpathia still had full rights to use their mother tongue in education, culture and public administration,” said Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjártó Péter egy újabb brüsszeli kettősmércére hívta fel a figyelmet
Peter Szijjarto drew attention to another double standard in Brussels (Photo: MTI)

In a video posted on his social media page, the Foreign Minister reminded viewers:

When President Zelensky rewrote Ukraine’s anti-corruption laws and placed the anti-corruption bodies under his own authority, the European Commission immediately intervened and forced him to reverse the legislation. If they wanted to, they could just as easily restore the rights taken away from the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. But they don’t want to. The Enlargement Commissioner made it clear that the reason for this difference is that, for them, anti-corruption rules are more important than the fate of the Hungarian minority.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (AFP)

