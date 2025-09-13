Hungary FM Holds Talks with U.S. Secretary of State

According to information published on the U.S. State Department’s website, Secretary of State Marco Rubio consulted with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.

He stressed the importance of the international community supporting a peace process centered on ending the Russia-Ukraine war through a lasting negotiated settlement.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed strategic efforts to ensure the security of energy supply.

Just had a long call with @SecRubio, where I thanked him for the peace efforts of @realDonaldTrump and the US government.



Trump is the only leader with the strength to bring peace back to Central Europe, and unlike some European politicians, Hungary stands firmly behind his… pic.twitter.com/PrjiaBDiCk — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) September 11, 2025

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: X.com/Peter Szijjarto)