"Great call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Encouraging to hear that despite recent escalations, President Donald Trump stands firm in his mission to bring peace to Ukraine and has not given up. Hungary continues to support his efforts," Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on X.
Hungary FM Holds Talks with U.S. Secretary of State
Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke by phone on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, as well as issues of energy security.
According to information published on the U.S. State Department’s website, Secretary of State Marco Rubio consulted with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.
He stressed the importance of the international community supporting a peace process centered on ending the Russia-Ukraine war through a lasting negotiated settlement.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed strategic efforts to ensure the security of energy supply.
Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: X.com/Peter Szijjarto)
