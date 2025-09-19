NATOLengyelországMagyar Honvédséglégvédelemdrón
Chief of Defense Staff: Hungary Stands in Full Solidarity with Poland

Hungary, along with Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria, is on NATO’s eastern flank, providing its forces and resources primarily to strengthen national and collective air defense, but it also coordinates with the military alliance and with the Polish army about bilateral assistance, Colonel General Gabor Borondi told Magyar Nemzet in an interview. The Chief of the Defense Staff, who met with his Polish counterpart in person following last week's drone incident, also spoke about when and how drones that violate airspace can be destroyed, and about the role of artificial intelligence.

Baranyai Gábor
2025. 09. 19. 17:35
Colonel General Gabor Borondi, Chief of the General Staff (Photo: Attila Polyak)
Last week a serious drone incident occurred on the territory of NATO ally Poland, and since then there was also an airspace violation in Romania. What measures fall to the Hungarian Defense Forces in such cases?

In such cases the Hungarian Defense Forces respond immediately, just as neighboring states did, because we do not know whether we are dealing with an isolated event or part of a series. We have taken the necessary steps: we increased the readiness of certain air defense aircraft and raised the level of airspace control and surveillance. The next step was to request immediate information from NATO, from the NATO Air Force Command. I obtained further information during a meeting on September 12 with Polish Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Wieslaw Kukula, who shared their experiences: when they switched on the Polish national air defense system, what detections there were, what ground and air forces and assets they used, and when the Dutch-registered F-35 fighters joined in the interception of drones.

20250307 Budapest Böröndi Gábor vezérezredes, a Magyar Honvédség vezérkari főnöke fotó: Polyák Attila (PA) MW
If such an incident occurred in Hungary, is the Hungarian Defense Forces prepared to counter it?

In March 2022 a stray Soviet-made but Ukrainian-registered device flew over Hungary and crashed near Zagreb. We all remember that. Shortly after I took over the position of Chief of the Defense Staff, we reviewed what happened, what we saw, what we detected, and what the reactions were.  Since then the Hungarian Defense Forces have been continuously training and incorporating the latest lessons into their operations.  I want to make clear that, in general, Hungary’s airspace and air sovereignty are adequately protected, but certain isolated events or the incursion of specific drones pose a challenge for every country. 

On the one hand, these drones do not have a large radar cross-section, meaning reflective surfaces, so they are very difficult to detect and track. On the other hand, even if we intercept and identify them, the question remains of how we can destroy them without endangering citizens. Take the example of the most recent case in Romania: an unknown drone was flying in Romanian airspace and was tracked by Romanian colleagues for fifty minutes. According to their assessment and analysis of the situation, they could have shot it down by firing toward Ukraine, or else they would have endangered their own populated areas by shooting it down.

Therefore, the commander on duty of the air force and the leadership of the Hungarian Defense Forces must take many factors into account in such cases: at what altitude it was detected, where it was detected, what type of device it is, which country it may belong to, whether to launch a missile at it, and whether neutralizing it would endanger the safety or property of the Hungarian people. Only after weighing these factors and in light of them can a decision be made about neutralization. 

Adaptive Hussars 2025, the national defense exercise that mobilizes thousands of Hungarian soldiers, military equipment and civilian administration, is currently under way. Does the exercise include tasks or training related to drone defense?

It is important to highlight that Adaptive Hussars 2025 is a pre-planned, NATO-framed, joint-force and whole-of-government defense exercise running from early September to mid-October. To minimize disruption in everyday life, military organizations operate in close cooperation with local authorities and municipalities during the operations.

During the exercise, we have so-called scripted, pre-planned events every day, but life always brings unexpected situations. The most recent one happened just a few days ago, when an unknown drone appeared above the marching column of one of our brigades during a redeployment. Our soldiers acted in an exemplary manner, spread out, and secured the drone. In the end, it was not destroyed, as the drone posed no threat. 

I would like to thank Hungarian citizens for their patience and support regarding the redeployment and the military use of public roads and railways. I also want to note that if unknown drones appear in the airspace and are assessed by the Hungarian Defense Forces as posing a danger, we will neutralize them. I ask for everyone’s understanding and cooperation. In most cases, these are amateur drone operators who are simply curious, but we can never rule out the possibility of malicious or even hostile intentions.

20250307 Budapest Böröndi Gábor vezérezredes, a Magyar Honvédség vezérkari főnöke fotó: Polyák Attila (PA) MW
There have been political criticisms about why Hungary did not immediately send equipment and troops to Poland. What is your take on this?

Hungary stands in full solidarity with Poland, both because of our NATO membership and because of the friendly relationship between our two countries and our armies — that is the most important thing. Hungary stands in full solidarity with Poland, both because of our NATO membership and because of the friendly relationship between our two countries and our armies — that is the most important thing. A significant sign of this was my personal meeting with the Polish Chief of the General Staff, which I already mentioned. NATO is currently assessing, within the framework of what is called a "force offer," what capabilities member states can provide to Poland and the Baltics. We provide our forces and resources primarily to strengthen national and collective air defense, but of course we also coordinate with the military alliance and with our Polish colleagues on where we can provide bilateral assistance. It should also be emphasized that the Hungarian Air Force is currently participating in air policing for six other countries apart from Hungary. On August 1, our soldiers started their 4-month duty in the three Baltic states with four Gripens, and we are also participating in air policing in Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Within the defense and force development program, are you planning to acquire additional drone defense systems alongside existing capabilities?

The Hungarian Defense Forces have already procured drone defense systems, which we are continuously testing during exercises. We are also working within the so-called electronic warfare spectrum. In addition, we are building up Hungary’s drone capabilities, from small drones to long-range ones. It is clear that the mass appearance of drones has transformed the modern battlefield, taking warfare into a new dimension. We see that these tools can even prevent the assertion of force superiority, since drones as sensors can observe, detect, and assess the situation, and if necessary, carry out targeting and strikes with the help of artificial intelligence or human operators. The Hungarian Defense Forces must prepare for this as well.
You mentioned artificial intelligence both as a potential threat and as a tool for defense. Is this the latest challenge?

The first major challenge with the use of artificial intelligence is what we build it from, what we feed it with, and what data it will use. Specialists in the Hungarian Defense Forces are already using artificial intelligence in command decision-making processes and in planning fire strikes, and it is also part of our development plans. It is clear that it has a place and role in the army of the future, whether in reconnaissance, fire initiation, or the collection and evaluation of data and information. This allows us to can save valuable human resources. Another advantage of artificial intelligence is that it does not get tired, its attention does not wane, and it always provides the appropriate recommendations. Our principle, however, remains that humans must have the final word must, since artificial intelligence is an option, but the responsibility for the decision-making lies with humans.

20250307 Budapest Böröndi Gábor vezérezredes, a Magyar Honvédség vezérkari főnöke fotó: Polyák Attila (PA) MW
 

You already mentioned that during the largest military exercise of recent decades, citizens can encounter soldiers and combat vehicles everywhere they go. As commander of the Hungarian Defense Forces, what is your message to the Hungarian people?

I thank Hungarian citizens for their understanding, patience, and support regarding the Adaptive Hussars 2025 national defense exercise. This largest exercise of recent decades is a test for the entire personnel of the Hungarian Defense Forces at both national and allied levels, an exercise in which NATO command elements stationed in Hungary are participating, and in which coordinated operations are being carried out with allied forces. The exercise is joint-force, meaning every branch of the Hungarian Defense Forces is involved across the entire spectrum. Civilians can be proud of the Hungarian Defense Forces. Our soldiers are doing everything they can to ensure Hungary’s security within the framework of NATO.

Cover photo: Colonel General Gabor Borondi, Chief of the General Staff (Photo: Attila Polyak)

 

