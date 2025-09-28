How Ukrainian Disinformation Spreads in Hungary

"On September 23 (Photo 1), Telex began spreading the news, citing a Ukrainian portal (Photo 2), that neither Hungary nor Slovakia had been invited to a security policy meeting about the planned drone wall along the EU’s eastern border. This fake news eventually spread across the entire Hungarian public sphere," pointed out Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute, in a Facebook post.
Yesterday, it turned out that this was not the case at all. Representatives from Hungary and Slovakia were also present, and the defense ministers of the countries concerned agreed to coordinate their drone-related investments,
Daniel Deak said, adding:
The leftist-liberal portals that spread the fake news wrote ‘elegantly’ in their reports covering the meeting (Photo 3): ‘Earlier there were reports that neither Hungary nor Slovakia had received an invitation to this meeting.’”