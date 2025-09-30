Hungary FM Hits Back At Ukrainian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha once again attacked Hungary. Reacting on social media to Viktor Orban’s words, he said: "We will be eager to hear his thoughts on state sovereignty and independence once he has broken free from his dependence on Russian energy."

The Ukrainian foreign minister's attack is not unprecedented, nor is Peter Szijjarto's response. Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said:

It is our sovereign decision from whom and from where we buy our energy sources. Have we ever commented on your decisions regarding your energy supply? You should not interfere into our sovereign issues either!

The drawing you posted on the weekend is simply not serious. Everybody knows that. On the other hand please remember: it is our sovereign decision from whom and from where we buy our energy sources. Have we ever commented on your decisions regarding your energy supply? You should… https://t.co/Ie5rjWOy84 — Péter Szijjártó (@FM_Szijjarto) September 29, 2025

He also pointed out that everyone knows the drawing Andriy Sibiha published over the weekend is "simply not serious."