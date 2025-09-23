  • Magyar Nemzet
PM Orban Sends Message to Ruszin-Szendi: Let's Keep Our Common Sense, We Don't Live in a Jungle, Like Beasts!

The EU appears to lack the capacity for renewal that it would need, PM Orban said in his address ahead of the parliamentary agenda.

2025. 09. 23. 13:56
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)
“It is our constitutional custom for the government to report on the decisions taken between two sessions," Viktor Orban said on the opening day of the autumn session of Hungary's National Assembly.

Photo:  Attila Polyak

The Prime Minister began his speech by recalling that 45 years after Bertalan Farkas’s spaceflight, Tibor Kapu once again lifted Hungary high. He congratulated Tibor Kapu, the experts, government leaders, and praised the work of Ministerial Commissioner Orsolya Ferencz. 

Only twenty countries have managed to send at least two astronauts into space. We are therefore in that club representing ten percent of the world,

he added.

Regarding European politics, he said Europe faces challenges from war, migration pressure, and a technological revolution. He noted that in the Western world, people have grown unaccustomed to US presidents keeping their promises. Yet Donald Trump, true to his word, began a deep transformation of the global trade order. He also said it was new that China and the countries of the Global South had picked up the gauntlet, showing strength and organization. He highlighted that India has strengthened its ties with the China-Russia axis, which will also affect the Hungarian economy.

 

The Prime Minister recalled that Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is at war, and therefore needs a war economy. Hungary's government, however, urges competitiveness. The Commission president also said there would be no shift in migration policy and that Brussels maintains the pressure to speed up Ukraine’s EU accession process.

The Prime Minister pointed out:

Hungary has not authorized anyone to wage war on its behalf. Hungary is not at war with anyone, so no one can act on its behalf. The EU cannot be used for this purpose as long as even one country is opposed to it.

Viktor Orban explained that Hungary has been saying for three and a half years that there is no military solution to the war, only a diplomatic one. And since diplomacy is possible, Hungary continues to push for an EU-Russia summit. He noted that Ukraine would completely drain EU financial funds, and Hungary would go from beneficiary to net contributor.

Speaking about energy security, the Prime Minister said the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline had been attacked earlier in the summer. 

Photo: Attila Polyak

He added that in Hungary everyone understands that maintaining reduced utility prices requires Russian gas and oil. Thanks to government decisions, in 2025 Hungarian families will have the lowest gas and electricity prices.

He noted that Brussels has not withdrawn the migration pact, and wants to force it on Hungary. 

He said the parliamentary opposition and the Tisza Party support the pact, but the Hungarian government rejects it.

He recalled that Hungary has been protecting itself against illegal migration for ten years. "It is clear that in many major Western cities public security has collapsed, while Hungary remains an island of peace and security," he said.

He pointed out that Brussels fines Hungary one million euros a day for refusing to admit migrants. "The Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition have announced they would comply with Brussels’ demands," he added.

The EU’s structure is unfit to enhance the economies of member states, Viktor Orban said.

He believes we cannot avoid facing up to reality. He can see the stubborn, prestige-based defense of failed policies, he explained. He can see China and America overtaking us. In his view, if we do not change, the EU will end. He added that the Roman Empire was also believed to be existing long after it had collapsed.

The EU center can no longer carry through its will, and member states are not implementing it,

he warned, noting this was the case with sanctions too: a huge effort, but little results.

Citing former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, who said Europe’s growth fundamentals are weakening, fiscal space is tight, and debt is growing, Orban argued that inaction threatens not only competitiveness but also sovereignty. The situation demands a new path, a new scale, and new intensity, he said.

Photo: Attila Polyak

Regarding AI developments, the US created 40 "fundamental models" last year, while China developed 15 and the EU only 3, Viktor Orban said. The vehicle manufacturing industry is lagging behind in terms of innovation. According to Draghi, Europe needs to move beyond generic strategies and delayed schedules. We need concrete dates, tangible results, and accountability. PM Orban said knowing EU leaders, he does not believe this will happen—but if it did, so much the better. In his view, Hungary should not wait.

The government will therefore launch its own economic program, following a national path.

The tax allowance for families raising children will be increased by another 50 percent from January 1, 2026. Starting October 1 this year, mothers with three children will become exempt from personal income tax, and starting in 2026, mothers with two children as well, on a phased basis. This will affect one million mothers. He highlighted that   

altogether, the measures will leave four thousand billion forints with families over the next four years. 

This is what we call a family-friendly tax revolution, he said.

He also pointed out that on September 1 the government launched the fixed 3 percent housing loan program. According to the Prime Minister, the Home Start program is real help for anyone without a home of their own. "No interest risk, no exchange rate risk," he said. The fixed 3 percent loan opens up opportunities for tens of thousands of young people and is a program to expand Hungary’s middle class. Within three weeks, more than ten thousand loan applications have been filed, and fifty thousand new homes will be built within five years.

The government continues to believe pensions must rise in line with inflation. PM Orban noted that the EU has concluded harmful tariffs agreements with the US, which Hungary must offset.

The government plans to reduce employer burdens and continue the worker loan program, since linking universities with the business sector has proved successful. 

Twelve Hungarian universities are now in the top 5 percent. The Demjan Sandor program has also been launched, he added.

The Prime Minister said the European Commission expects Hungary to introduce progressive taxation, cut tax allowances, end the utility cost reduction scheme, and abolish caps on interests and markups. That is why, he explained, it is important to have a debate on these issues. To this end, the government has announced a new national consultation survey. Questionnaires will be mailed starting in early October, and he urged everyone to express their views.

He also said the police actions against drug dealers are lawful and in line with the government's instructions. "There is zero tolerance on drugs in Hungary," he emphasized.

Speaking about verbal and online aggression, and alluding to Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Viktor Orban noted that the situation has now reached the point where some opposition politicians carry weapons to public political events.

Let us not lose our common sense, we do not live in a jungle, like wild beasts,

he remarked. 

Finally, Viktor Orban called on MPs to show restraint, and then wished them successful and high-quality work, as well as forward-looking debates.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)


