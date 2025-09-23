PM Orban Sends Message to Ruszin-Szendi: Let's Keep Our Common Sense, We Don't Live in a Jungle, Like Beasts!

“It is our constitutional custom for the government to report on the decisions taken between two sessions," Viktor Orban said on the opening day of the autumn session of Hungary's National Assembly.

Photo: Attila Polyak

The Prime Minister began his speech by recalling that 45 years after Bertalan Farkas’s spaceflight, Tibor Kapu once again lifted Hungary high. He congratulated Tibor Kapu, the experts, government leaders, and praised the work of Ministerial Commissioner Orsolya Ferencz.

Only twenty countries have managed to send at least two astronauts into space. We are therefore in that club representing ten percent of the world,

he added.

Regarding European politics, he said Europe faces challenges from war, migration pressure, and a technological revolution. He noted that in the Western world, people have grown unaccustomed to US presidents keeping their promises. Yet Donald Trump, true to his word, began a deep transformation of the global trade order. He also said it was new that China and the countries of the Global South had picked up the gauntlet, showing strength and organization. He highlighted that India has strengthened its ties with the China-Russia axis, which will also affect the Hungarian economy.

The Prime Minister recalled that Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is at war, and therefore needs a war economy. Hungary's government, however, urges competitiveness. The Commission president also said there would be no shift in migration policy and that Brussels maintains the pressure to speed up Ukraine’s EU accession process.

The Prime Minister pointed out:

Hungary has not authorized anyone to wage war on its behalf. Hungary is not at war with anyone, so no one can act on its behalf. The EU cannot be used for this purpose as long as even one country is opposed to it.

Viktor Orban explained that Hungary has been saying for three and a half years that there is no military solution to the war, only a diplomatic one. And since diplomacy is possible, Hungary continues to push for an EU-Russia summit. He noted that Ukraine would completely drain EU financial funds, and Hungary would go from beneficiary to net contributor.