Polish FM Radoslaw Sikorski Openly Threatens Russia

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski practically issued an open threat to Russia. "If another missile or aircraft enters our space without permission, deliberately or by mistake, and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don’t come here to whine about it," said Sikorski.

Peter Szijjarto expressed hope that Radoslaw Sikorski’s comments will not cause the war to escalate.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister remarked:

This is how Minister Sikorski usually speaks. Strong wording is basically his trademark, if I may put it that way. But in a wartime situation like this, it is dangerous, because when every single day brings new risks of escalation, one should carefully consider what to say and how to say it.

He added: "Here I would go back to what perhaps the former Polish president said about how the Ukrainians tried to drag them into the war when a missile falling on Poland's territory caused serious problems, back under the previous Polish government. At that time, President Duda explained how the Ukrainians tried to provoke them into making statements so they would enter or move closer to the war."