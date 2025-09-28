Rendkívüli

Peter Szijjarto to Ukraine's FM: You Should Not Discredit Yourself!

Hungary's FM sent a message to Andriy Sybiha on his social media page.

2025. 09. 28. 13:11
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in New York (Photo: MTI)
"This is fake! You should not discredit yourself," Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister wrote in his post on  X.  

The minister was responding to an earlier post by Andriy Sybiha, in which the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote:

For the blind Hungarian officials. Exact route of yesterday’s drone incursion from Hungary into Ukrainian air space. Our Armed Forces have gathered all of the necessary evidence, and we are still waiting for Hungary to explain what this object did in our airspace.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened Hungary on Friday, claiming that reconnaissance drones had been detected flying near the Ukraine–Hungary border and that these were presumably Hungarian drones entering Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky then threatened Hungary with military retaliation. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also posted a statement on Facebook, writing:

On the morning of September 26, 2025, Ukrainian army radar systems twice detected an aerial object of drone type flying at different altitudes in Ukrainian airspace over the Transcarpathia region, twice crossing the state border between Ukraine and Hungary.

They also published two photos of the alleged airspace violation and added that at the time of the intrusion, in order "to neutralize the potential threat," the Ukrainian army was patrolling the area with its Chaklun-KM drone.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in New York (Photo: MTI)

 

