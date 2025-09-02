Hungary FM Announces Progress on Hungarian–Serbian Oil Pipeline

These Ukrainian steps to restrict energy deliveries have increased the importance of Hungarian–Serbian strategic energy cooperation,

Szijjarto stressed.

He underlined that, in light of recent developments, the two countries had agreed to deepen their cooperation further in order to enhance the energy security of Hungary, Serbia, and the wider Central European region.

Szijjarto welcomed the news that record volumes of natural gas were now flowing daily — about 21 million cubic meters — through the TurkStream pipeline into Hungary via Serbia.

As of two days ago, we surpassed five billion cubic meters delivered since the start of the year. This means that by the end of 2025 a new record will be set: more gas will have arrived through TurkStream in a single year than ever before,

he stated.

He added that this ensures both the security of Hungary’s energy supply and the preservation of low household utility costs, since the large volumes arriving via Serbia hrough the TurkStream make it possible to maintain the government’s utility price cuts.

The Hungarian minister also said that he and his Serbian counterpart reviewed the state of the joint oil pipeline project, agreeing to accelerate construction in light of the latest developments in Ukraine.

“In Hungary, MOL will soon complete the first phase of preparatory work, with permits and environmental assessments underway. The Hungarian section of this oil pipeline will be 190 kilometers long. Where possible, we will build alongside existing pipelines to make the approval and technical processes as simple as possible,” Szijjarto explained.