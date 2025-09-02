According to a statement from the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry, following talks with Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic, Peter Szijjarto said that in recent weeks many troubling reports had emerged regarding Central Europe’s energy supply. Ukraine, he noted, had repeatedly attacked the oil pipeline carrying crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia from Russia, and earlier had shut down another critically important natural gas pipeline.
Hungary FM Announces Progress on Hungarian–Serbian Oil Pipeline
The Hungarian section of the Hungarian–Serbian oil pipeline will definitely be completed by the end of 2027, which will constitute a major step forward for the energy security of both Hungary and the entire region, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday in Budapest.
These Ukrainian steps to restrict energy deliveries have increased the importance of Hungarian–Serbian strategic energy cooperation,
Szijjarto stressed.
He underlined that, in light of recent developments, the two countries had agreed to deepen their cooperation further in order to enhance the energy security of Hungary, Serbia, and the wider Central European region.
Szijjarto welcomed the news that record volumes of natural gas were now flowing daily — about 21 million cubic meters — through the TurkStream pipeline into Hungary via Serbia.
As of two days ago, we surpassed five billion cubic meters delivered since the start of the year. This means that by the end of 2025 a new record will be set: more gas will have arrived through TurkStream in a single year than ever before,
he stated.
He added that this ensures both the security of Hungary’s energy supply and the preservation of low household utility costs, since the large volumes arriving via Serbia hrough the TurkStream make it possible to maintain the government’s utility price cuts.
The Hungarian minister also said that he and his Serbian counterpart reviewed the state of the joint oil pipeline project, agreeing to accelerate construction in light of the latest developments in Ukraine.
“In Hungary, MOL will soon complete the first phase of preparatory work, with permits and environmental assessments underway. The Hungarian section of this oil pipeline will be 190 kilometers long. Where possible, we will build alongside existing pipelines to make the approval and technical processes as simple as possible,” Szijjarto explained.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
He concluded by emphasizing that the Hungarian section of the pipeline will certainly be ready by the end of 2027, noting that “the more energy transport routes are created, the more secure the region’s supply will be.”
In light of the regional events of recent weeks and months, Hungarian–Serbian energy cooperation has perhaps never been as important as it is now — and we have agreed to make it even closer and more strategic,
he summed up.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Wave of Assassination Attempts Highlights a Troubling Trend + Video
The escalation of political disputes was only the beginning.
PM Orban: Hungary Will Stay Out of the War
In the Fighters’ Club Facebook group, Hungary's Prime Minister commented on von der Leyen's latest alarming announcement.
Janos Lazar: Viktor Orban's Position In the Fidesz Government Is Secure
Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister gave a clear answer in response to the speculation.
PM Orban on Szoboszlai’s Goal: “Next Time He’ll Launch Tibor Kapu into Space!”
Hungary's Prime Minister could not stay silent about the Liverpool player’s fantastic shot.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Wave of Assassination Attempts Highlights a Troubling Trend + Video
The escalation of political disputes was only the beginning.
PM Orban: Hungary Will Stay Out of the War
In the Fighters’ Club Facebook group, Hungary's Prime Minister commented on von der Leyen's latest alarming announcement.
Janos Lazar: Viktor Orban's Position In the Fidesz Government Is Secure
Hungary's Construction and Transport Minister gave a clear answer in response to the speculation.
PM Orban on Szoboszlai’s Goal: “Next Time He’ll Launch Tibor Kapu into Space!”
Hungary's Prime Minister could not stay silent about the Liverpool player’s fantastic shot.