Hungary Opens a Diplomatic Mission in Dar es Salaam

The statement issued by the Hungarian foreign ministry quoted Peter Szijjarto as saying at the opening ceremony that this is in fact more of a reopening, since Hungary had a mission in the city 34 years ago. Time has come to correct the bad decision to close it, as despite a distance of 6,000 kilometers, Tanzania is a key partner for Hungary.

Recognizing the opportunities in bilateral cooperation, Hungary has opened a diplomatic mission in Tanzania’s largest city, said Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

He highlighted Tanzania's commitment to its sovereignty, its cultural and religious heritage, as well as its fight against terrorism, its participation in peacekeeping efforts and accommodating refugees.

Tanzania is one of the most dynamically developing countries in Africa. Dar es Salaam is East Africa's largest city and Tanzania's economic and financial centre. All this is reason enough to say: now is the time to reopen our diplomatic mission,

he said.

The office’s main task will be to accelerate the development of economic relations, Peter Szijjarto said, noting that a good foundation for this already exists, with bilateral trade turnover having tripled over the past ten years.

Hungarian companies show growing interest in the Tanzanian market. In areas where Hungarian technologies are world-class, including water management, food security, healthcare, and agriculture , we are ready to contribute to Tanzania’s success,

he stated.

As an example, he mentioned that as a result of the development work of Hungarian companies, a quarter of a million people will soon have access to safe drinking water around Lake Victoria, and Hungary is also involved in the modernization of higher education.

"A growing number of Hungarian companies are interested in entering the market, from security printing to solar park installations," he said. He also noted that the mission will be responsible for promoting Hungary's scholarship program, since more than one hundred Tanzanian students are currently studying in Hungary, but it is time to set new goals.

"We all know that building ambitious and successful cooperation is impossible without personal presence. Personal presence cannot be digitally substituted (…) The reopening of our mission in Dar es Salaam marks the beginning of a new, successful chapter in our bilateral cooperation," he said.