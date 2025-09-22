veszélybékeSzijjártó Péterkülügyminiszterorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Hungary FM: We Will Support All Initiatives That Bring Us Closer to Peace

"Several armed conflicts around the world have been brought closer to resolution in recent months. Unfortunately, the war closest to us has been an exception, posing an even greater danger to us than before," wrote Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on his social media on Monday morning.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 22. 10:56
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
In his Facebook post, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that "the United Nations General Assembly would normally bring hope for peace, but seeing the escalation of events and pro-war positions, we have no illusions. At the same time, this by no means implies that we should not do everything possible to ensure that the UN General Assembly brings us closer to peace."

Szijjártó Péter
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

Therefore, in the coming week, we will support every initiative that brings us closer to peace and will reject anything that poses a risk of escalation,

stressed Peter Szijjarto. "We will start in New York at dawn," he added.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, the Ukrainian army has deployed several US-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to Russian security sources cited by the Russian state news agency. The weapons were transferred from the Dnipropetrovsk region, reportedly to the area around the settlement of Mezhove, to be used for launching attacks against Donetsk territories.

The deployment of the HIMARS systems coincides with Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement that the first two arms shipments from the United States, financed by European countries, include Patriot air defense missiles and HIMARS rockets, RIA Novosti reported.

Reuters previously reported that US President Donald  Trump approved the first military package financed by NATO allies, although the White House has not yet officially confirmed the information.

