Hungary FM: We Will Support All Initiatives That Bring Us Closer to Peace

In his Facebook post, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that "the United Nations General Assembly would normally bring hope for peace, but seeing the escalation of events and pro-war positions, we have no illusions. At the same time, this by no means implies that we should not do everything possible to ensure that the UN General Assembly brings us closer to peace."

Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

Therefore, in the coming week, we will support every initiative that brings us closer to peace and will reject anything that poses a risk of escalation,

stressed Peter Szijjarto. "We will start in New York at dawn," he added.