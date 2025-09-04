PM Orban on Tisza Party: After Being Exposed, They Resort to Raising Havoc

Viktor Orban said the Tisza Party’s strategy had collapsed: not saying anything until the elections, hiding their true plans, and denying that they are carrying out Brussels’s orders. “But this is impossible in politics. You can’t keep bluffing and lying for months, because sooner or later someone slips up,” the PM told his follows in the Fighters' Club.

He added: “Even if the 'little rooster' has been canoeing, quad biking, and flying around for forty days, in an abandoned barnyard, some ambitious second-tier cock will always crow. That’s exactly what happened: ‘we can’t say everything, because we’d lose'," the PM cited the recent slip of Tisza's second man, noting "There’s no talking your way out of that.” He also remarked if the Tisza Party was planning to do good, they wouldn't be trying to conceal it.

If Magyar Disobeys Brussels, They'll Drop Him

According to Mr Orban, the Tisza Party hides its bad intentions: raising taxes, ending utility bill cuts, and taking away the 13th month pension. “They want to obey Brussels’ instructions. If you don’t obey, you won’t get more money, they’ll strip you of your immunity, then you’ll face trial for theft, insider trading, and end up in jail. And the sun doesn’t shine quite as bright in there,” he said, arguing that this leaves the Tisza Party’s leader with only obedience, tax hikes, serving multinationals, and stripping the Hungarian middle class and pensioners.

Orban also commented on another leaked Tisza plan: which would raise fuel to 1,026 forints (approx. €2.61) per liter and diesel to 1,051 forints (€2.67) per liter, adopting Brussels’s goals of completely cutting off Russian energy. “Here’s the new big plan: break away from Russian energy. Madness. Utility bills 3.5 times higher, fuel at over a thousand forints. Resulting in applause, pats on the back, and a bit of pocket change from Brussels,” the Prime Minister listed, stressing that the government will not allow this.

Nothing Left but Causing Trouble

According to Orban, after being exposed Peter Magyar now has nothing left but to resort to provocation. And they are planning to do that in Kotcse. “Hungary is 93,000 square kilometers, but they’re coming to the very village where we’ve held our political season-opening gathering for years, at a date announced long in advance. It reeks of being just for the sake of trouble. Provocation and chaos – that’s all they have left,” he said, emphasizing again that

whipping up anger and aggression in politics always ends badly.

The Prime Minister made clear that the Fidesz government will remain on the side of peace rather than conflict.