PM Orban Presented the Path to Electoral Victory

“Viktor Orban outlined the tasks on why and how we must win the elections,” Bank Levente Boros said about the Hungarian Prime Minister’s speech at the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) – "The Assembly" event.

The director highlighted that a new element of the speech was the clear message: ‘Let’s make Hungary great.’

The Prime Minister laid out the current situation, the challenges facing Hungary, and presented the plan for making the nation great and achieving victory.

By contrast, Boros noted, the other side has no such constructive message. All they say is that they will replace this government — and then something different will happen. Even if parts of their plans were realized, they never explain what those elements would actually be.

The expert recalled that the Prime Minister spoke of three kinds of courage needed, two of which have already been achieved. The first is intellectual courage: daring to think differently from those who try to impose their will on us, at home or abroad. The second is political courage: daring to say no to our enemies and stand up to them — already visible in Hungary’s stance toward Brussels, the IMF and the World Bank.

The gathering was about arming ourselves, building community, strengthening what we already have, and members of the community giving each other courage — which itself is the plan for electoral victory,

he pointed out.

The Peace March: A Counter-Message to Peter Magyar’s Tsunami of Hatred

Boros also emphasized that from the very beginning, the series of Peace Marches - as the name itself suggests - were never organized against something, but for something.

The Peace March is a clear message, in both scale and content, against the wave of hatred that Peter Magyar has been unleashing onto the national conservative side for the past year and a half, and continues to this day.

Two worldviews face each other: peace versus incitement to hatred — which itself carries community-building strength and significance, he explained.

Boros pointed out that PM Orban launched the Fighters’ Club at the beginning of the summer and the Digital Civic Circles in mid-summer, both of which are visibly growing and expanding rapidly. The DPK is the digital extension of the earlier established Civic Circles that existed outside the digital world, offline if you like, and the national-minded side has always been strong in such forms of organization.