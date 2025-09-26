kossuth rádióOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
PM Orban Warns: Serious Legal Consequences Ahead for False Pedophilia Accusations + Video

In his traditional Friday morning public radio interview, Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined the latest government decisions.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Vivien Cher Benko)
“There’s a fake-news scandal tied to Szolo Street in Budapest. A prison called a correctional institution operates there” Viktor Orban said in an interview with Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary program. The Prime Minister explained that the director of the institution had been running prostitutes, which had nothing to do with the boys held in the facility.

He noted that within what appears to be a web with foreign ties, a piece of disinformation had begun to be constructed, suggesting that the crime of sexual abuse of children had been committed—with alleged ties to the government.

The PM Orban declared:

Pedophilia is the most serious crime. If someone falsely accuses another of committing it, that too is a serious crime.

"Such false claims are serious even against a private person—but if they are made against someone holding public responsibility, then it’s doubly serious. If it’s done to discredit the police, bring down a minister or topple a government, it’s three times as serious,” he added.

The prime minister tied the scandal to a broader problem:

Mr Orban stressed that all government members are innocent and warned that the accusations will carry serious legal consequences.

He said that opposition actors, when they made these allegations, knew full well they would face punishment: “They’ll get exactly what they knew was coming.” Orban added that he is not one to overcomplicate things: people should behave properly and recommended that

when people are overcome with anger, they should count to ten before speaking. 

“This kind of situation emerges when a civilization is fraught with problems. Today Western Europe is in such a state—economic difficulties, migration problems. Things collapse, the quality of life deteriorates causing aggression to rise. This spills into politics.”

He advised everyone to think ten times before speaking, stressing that the government must lead by example in showing Hungary wants to remain a peaceful and safe country.

As an example, he cited the case of antifa: those perpetrators stripped of immunity had already been punished, but Hungary went further and officially declared antifa a terrorist organization at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

On Energy and Pipelines

Regarding Russian natural gas, PM Orban said as Hungary has no coastline, gas and oil deliveries are only possible through pipelines. Thus far, no one has been able to point to an alternative pipeline to supply Hungary's energy needs. “If we are cut off from Russian crude oil and natural gas, Hungary’s economic performance will drop by 4 percent,” he said. Hungary will act according to its own interests.

The Prime Minister underlined that both the United States and Hungary are sovereign states that don’t need to accept each other’s arguments.

On Families and Taxes

Starting next Wednesday, mothers of three children will become exempt from personal income tax. Mr Orban called the measure justified, describing it as part of a tax revolution leaving 4 trillion forints  (approx. 10.4 billion euros) with families. “The more money families can keep, the better.”

He contrasted this with the opposition’s philosophy of redistribution - taking from people and companies to redistribute more equitably, which he says leads to economic collapse. Fidesz-KDNP, he insisted, is the government of tax cuts and leaving more money with families, while the left—including Tisza—always pushes for tax hikes.

PM Orban also announced a doubling of the family tax allowance, and a phased plan leading to one million mothers with two children to never again pay income tax.

On Jobs and Investments

The government supports investment. In Bekescsaba, a Singaporean company’s project will create 2,500 jobs with 40 billion forints (over €102 million) of government support. Similarly, the BMW factory in Debrecen will be inaugurated Friday. “Those who oppose investments are taking livelihoods from Hungarians,” the PM said.

The majority of Tisza supporters are in favor of a progressive tax system, he said, recalling the poll the opposition party organized. Then they said they would not reveal further information about their agenda for fear of losing the elections.  put this to  wealth declarations, and even dismantling family support programs. In the Prime Minister's view, worse still, is that Tisza wants to not only dismantle the family support system, but also introduce a wealth tax, although this has not yet been clarified. If this is the case, then everyone will have to submit a declaration of assets. By contrast, Fidesz wants simple, non-intrusive low taxes that let people work and earn.

Brussels Wants a Pawn at the Helm

According to Viktor Orban, Brussels has demands Hungary refuses to meet: admitting migrants, scrapping utility price cuts, overhauling family support, and joining the war. “We say no to all of it,” the PM stated, asserting Brussels wants a leader here that it can blackmail

“Peter Magyar is blackmailable. He evades trial for theft because Brussels protects him with immunity. They want him in the prime minister’s chair so they can force through decisions that are deadly for Hungary.”

On Regional Development

PM Orban noted that persistent effort has narrowed the gap between eastern and western Hungary, though the Great Plain remains harder to develop due to its reliance on agriculture. Infrastructure and industry, like 

But today agriculture alone is not enough, so infrastructure, modern technology and industry are also needed - like the opening of the new BMW plant in Debrecen later today. It will take a few more years, but then there will be no difference between eastern and western Hungary in terms of living standards and income, Viktor Orban concluded the interview.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Vivien Cher Benko)


