PM Orban: We Stand by Father Pal!

"We stand by Father Pal, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page and published a photo album titled We stand by Father Pal alongside the post. On Wednesday evening, a holy mass was held at the church in downtown Ferenciek Square in response to what happened during Tuesday’s demonstration, praying for peace and a loving community.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, lawmaker Akos Hadhazy and his supporters, who are staging increasing unruly demonstrations, went into the downtown church to confront a priest because he dared to ring the bells. The demonstrators, allies of Tisza Party followers, who want to hang and imprison others, chanted anti-church slogans, and briefly shouted "dirty Fidesz". Hadhazy accused the priest of wanting to disrupt his thinly-attended demonstration by ringing the bells.