Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely a Szőlő utcai ügyről: Éveket kell börtönben töltenie, aki valótlan rágalmakat és hazugságokat közöl – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

szerzetesOrbán ViktortemplomHadházy Ákos
magyar

PM Orban: We Stand by Father Pal!

The monk attacked by the aggressive Hadhazy–Tisza sect can count on the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 09. 25. 10:10
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We stand by Father Pal, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page and published a photo album titled We stand by Father Pal alongside the post. On Wednesday evening, a holy mass was held at the church in downtown Ferenciek Square in response to what happened during Tuesday’s demonstration, praying for peace and a loving community.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, lawmaker Akos Hadhazy and his supporters, who are staging increasing unruly demonstrations, went into the downtown church to confront a priest because he dared to ring the bells. The demonstrators, allies of Tisza Party followers, who want to hang and imprison others, chanted anti-church slogans, and briefly shouted "dirty Fidesz". Hadhazy accused the priest of wanting to disrupt his thinly-attended demonstration by ringing the bells.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKáncz Csaba

Nincs vége, most kezdődik!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ha ezekből a vádakból semmi nem igaz, akkor ennek az ellenzéknek és csatolt részeiknek -influenszerek, zenészek, újságírók, „tartalomkészítők”- bukniuk és takarodniuk kell.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu