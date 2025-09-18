Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Why the Government Is to Launch a New National Consultation

Hungarians should be the ones to decide what they want.

2025. 09. 18.
"With a gun you might win a gang war, but you won’t win an election," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his social media page. He announced the government is to launch a new national consultation public survey, this time focused on taxes. "Our opponents are shouting, from Brussels all the way to the banks of the Tisza River. They are hiding things, throwing around accusations, and filing complaints. They know they’re in trouble," he emphasized.

Magyar Péter és Manfred Weber nagy egyetértésben. Fotó: Teknős Miklós
Photo: Miklos Teknos

PM Orban asked: why do we launch national consultations in the first place? He recalled that earlier the government conducted a national consultation survey about creating one million jobs. "Our opponents said it was nonsense, impossible. But people stood with us, they said so in the consultation. And we delivered."

Now we are initiating a national consultation because we’re launching a family-friendly tax revolution. Tax-free infant and child care benefits, income tax exemption for mothers with three children, later for mothers with two, and double family tax allowances,

Viktor Orban emphasized. He added that their opponents want the opposite: raising income and corporate taxes and taking away family benefits. "And they’re trying to hide it. That’s the so-called Tisza tax."

In the national consultation, people can decide which path we should follow: the Brussels' Tisza tax or the family-friendly Hungarian path," the Prime Minister said. "If people stand with us again, we will deliver again."

And the Tisza boys of Brussels can go to the devil,

he added.


