Sexual Propaganda Infiltrates Schools in Poland

The episcopacy stressed that

health education classes containing sexual education would be anti-family, destabilizing in terms of gender identity, and could potentially lead to the moral corruption of young people.

According to government decisions on the school curriculum, health education will be taught from the age of 11, replacing the previously optional education for family life courses.

The original plan — which sparked protests from both the Catholic Church and conservative opposition parties — was to make the classes compulsory. However, the government struck a compromise during the presidential election campaign, allowing parents to opt their children out.

In promoting the health education course, the government defines health as “a value to be nurtured in its physical, mental, sexual, social and environmental dimensions.” The bishops, however, issued an appeal to parents calling on them to keep their children from attending such classes

“We must not consent to the systematic moral destruction of our children under the pretext of so-called health education,”

reads the letter to parents posted on social media. “For the sake of their upbringing and salvation, we ask you not to allow your children’s participation,” it added. The bishops emphasized that

although some media outlets present the new subject as focused on students’ health, its real goal is “to completely transform the perception of family and love.”

According to the Church, the curriculum would result in “sexual activity being detached from marriage and portrayed as liberation from all restrictions — including age limits and responsibility for consequences — with the sole criterion being so-called ‘informed consent’.”

They further claim the new subject would encourage children and young people “to reject their femininity or masculinity, with girls identifying as boys and boys as girls” — which, the Church argued, also contradicts the Polish Constitution.

“Polish Law unequivocally recognizes the existence of two sexes: male and female. The so-called health education introduced into schools violates all such legal provisions and, in the long run, seeks to make Polish laws anti-family and destabilizing in terms of gender,” the episcopate stated, according to the report by the Brussels Signal news portal.