The Catholic Church in Poland is urging parents not to allow their children to attend the newly offered optional health education classes, which include sex education, V4NA reports.
Sexual Propaganda Infiltrates Schools in Poland
The introduction of health education, which includes sex education starting this September, has sparked heated debates in Poland. The liberal Tusk government has turned against families.
The episcopacy stressed that
health education classes containing sexual education would be anti-family, destabilizing in terms of gender identity, and could potentially lead to the moral corruption of young people.
According to government decisions on the school curriculum, health education will be taught from the age of 11, replacing the previously optional education for family life courses.
The original plan — which sparked protests from both the Catholic Church and conservative opposition parties — was to make the classes compulsory. However, the government struck a compromise during the presidential election campaign, allowing parents to opt their children out.
In promoting the health education course, the government defines health as “a value to be nurtured in its physical, mental, sexual, social and environmental dimensions.” The bishops, however, issued an appeal to parents calling on them to keep their children from attending such classes
“We must not consent to the systematic moral destruction of our children under the pretext of so-called health education,”
reads the letter to parents posted on social media. “For the sake of their upbringing and salvation, we ask you not to allow your children’s participation,” it added. The bishops emphasized that
although some media outlets present the new subject as focused on students’ health, its real goal is “to completely transform the perception of family and love.”
According to the Church, the curriculum would result in “sexual activity being detached from marriage and portrayed as liberation from all restrictions — including age limits and responsibility for consequences — with the sole criterion being so-called ‘informed consent’.”
They further claim the new subject would encourage children and young people “to reject their femininity or masculinity, with girls identifying as boys and boys as girls” — which, the Church argued, also contradicts the Polish Constitution.
“Polish Law unequivocally recognizes the existence of two sexes: male and female. The so-called health education introduced into schools violates all such legal provisions and, in the long run, seeks to make Polish laws anti-family and destabilizing in terms of gender,” the episcopate stated, according to the report by the Brussels Signal news portal.
The Ministry of Education rejected the Church’s criticism, stating: “Children will be taught about the value of family in personal life and about ways to nurture family bonds.”
The "Rabble” Protest, Education Minister Says
In an interview, when asked why the subject would remain optional rather than compulsory, Education Minister Barbara Nowacka gave a startling reply. She called those who protest against school sexual propaganda “insane” and declared:
"I will not allow teachers and principals in schools to be attacked by ‘the rabble’ over this.”
Thousands have already demonstrated against making health education compulsory, forcing the government to back down.
Parents and pro-family advocacy groups, however, continued to warn about the dangers of such classes. Before the opt-out deadline, they circulated forms on social media to excuse children from attending the lessons.
Liberal Tusk Government and Church Clash
Barbara Nowacka had previously clashed with the Church over the government’s decision to reduce the number of religion classes in schools and to remove the subject from year-end grade averages.
The Church argued this would discourage more children from attending catechism classes, which many already skip in favor of ethics. It also claimed the government’s move violated the concordat between the Vatican and the Polish state.
This international agreement defines the framework of the Catholic Church’s operations in Poland, authorizing it to teach Catholic catechism in schools and to issue marriage certificates on behalf of the state.
Any attempt by Poland to withdraw from the concordat would require a parliamentary decision with a two-thirds majority.
Parents’ Longstanding Dissatisfaction with Education Minister
Nowacka, a left-wing member of Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition, had already angered parents with last year’s decision to abolish homework in primary schools.
The main argument for eliminating homework and grades was to reduce student stress and allow more time for developing interests or playing after school. But before the school year ended in June, the Ministry announced it was conducting a broad survey among parents and teachers on the issue. Results are not yet tallied, but many teachers and parents have voiced skepticism about the reform.
Teachers argue that the ban limited their autonomy, while parents felt the reform made it harder to monitor their children’s progress since notebooks and textbooks are now kept in school instead of being taken home.
