The United Kingdom is undergoing a historic transformation: the two-party political system is collapsing, and many Britons feel betrayed. Public life is dominated by the debate over immigration, and social tensions are increasingly spilling into the streets. In London, hundreds of thousands protested against immigration, while in the country’s second-largest city, Birmingham, native Britons have already become a minority.

According to Alexandra Szentkiralyi, leader of the Fidesz group in Budapest’s City Council,

The example of the island nation shows that where freedom of speech is restricted and the real problems are silenced in the media, a social crisis is inevitable.

She stressed that

rape, gang wars, stabbings and drug problems have now become everyday occurrences in the country.

The politician also recalled that the 10th anniversary of the Roszke terrorist attack and the migrant protest at Keleti railway station is approaching. She noted that if Viktor Orban’s government had not been in power back then, Budapest could be facing similar challenges today.

Szentkiralyi said the conclusions to draw are obvious:

"Only a brave and patriotic government can protect the country from the consequences of the migration crisis.”

“We are living through similar times now, when we must make similarly consequential decisions, and Hungary can only succeed now too with the same kind of government,” she added.