Szentkiralyi: Only a Brave, Patriotic Government Can Defend Hungary

Massive crowds took to the streets in London this past weekend to demonstrate against immigration, while the United Kingdom’s political system appears to be faltering. According to Budapest City Council Member Alexandra Szentkiralyi, the Hungarian example proves that only strong leadership can protect a country’s future.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 15. 15:36
Budapest City Council Member Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Photo: Isvan Mirko)
The United Kingdom is undergoing a historic transformation: the two-party political system is collapsing, and many Britons feel betrayed. Public life is dominated by the debate over immigration, and social tensions are increasingly spilling into the streets. In London, hundreds of thousands protested against immigration, while in the country’s second-largest city, Birmingham, native Britons have already become a minority.

According to Alexandra Szentkiralyi, leader of the Fidesz group in Budapest’s City Council,

The example of the island nation shows that where freedom of speech is restricted and the real problems are silenced in the media, a social crisis is inevitable.

She stressed that 

rape, gang wars, stabbings and drug problems have now become everyday occurrences in the country.

The politician also recalled that the 10th anniversary of the Roszke terrorist attack and the migrant protest at Keleti railway station is approaching. She noted that if Viktor Orban’s government had not been in power back then, Budapest could be facing similar challenges today.

Szentkiralyi said the conclusions to draw are obvious:

"Only a brave and patriotic government can protect the country from the consequences of the migration crisis.”

“We are living through similar times now, when we must make similarly consequential decisions, and Hungary can only succeed now too with the same kind of government,” she added.

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

