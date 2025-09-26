Tisza Party to Native Hungarian Minority: Forget Your Mother Tongue, Learn Ukrainian and Romanian

The European Parliament’s Committee on Culture held a joint meeting with the Ukrainian Parliament’s Education Committee on Wednesday. At the event, the leader of the Tisza Party’s EP delegation delivered a startling argument.

Zoltan Tarr spoke about how the Ukrainian-language education of minority students whose mother tongue is not Ukrainian could be solved in Ukraine.

He asked how they could provide assistance with this.

Transcarpathians Should Learn Ukrainian

Peter Magyar’s close ally raised the question of whether there was already a plan“for solving the issue of Ukrainian-language education for non-Ukrainian-speaking minority students in Ukraine.” Tarr then suggested that the EP’s Committee on Culture could help with this so that “minorities who regard Ukraine as their homeland could become acquainted with the Ukrainian language in order to function as full members of society.”

The Tisza Party vice president did not advocate for the restoration of the right of the indigenous Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia to use their mother tongue,

but instead sought a way to improve their Ukrainian language skills.

Tisza Carries On the Anti-Hungarian Baton

Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor reacted in a video about the event, calling the statements outrageously anti-Hungarian. He pointed out that what Tarr calls “non-Ukrainian-speaking minority in Ukraine” actually means the indigenous Hungarians of Transcarpathia.

It’s at least as important to point out that the main problem of the native Hungarians in Transcarpathia is hardly that they can’t speak Ukrainian. Much more so, it’s about how they can learn and prosper in Hungarian, in their mother tongue,”

he said.

The use of the Hungarian minority’s mother tongue is heavily restricted in Ukraine, with no sign of change. Domotor also criticized the European Commission, which is fast-tracking Ukraine’s EU accession talks without even opening the issue of minority rights.

Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos brushed the matter aside by saying she had been there and Ukraine had met Hungary’s demands on minority issues. “That’s simply not true,” Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor stressed.

He concluded that the anti-Hungarian policies against the indigenous Hungarians in the countries surrounding Hungary—handed down from the Socialist Party (MSZP) to Momentum—are now being carried forward by the Tisza Party.