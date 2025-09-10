Rendkívüli

Donald Tusk: Lengyelország kérte a NATO-szerződés 4. cikkének alkalmazását

UkrajnaTarasz KacskaAndrij SzibihaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Ukraine Foreign Minister Cancels Budapest Visit

The Ukrainian foreign minister will not be coming to Budapest after all. Instead of Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, will be traveling to Hungary.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 09. 10. 11:58
Andriy Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Contrary to earlier reports, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will not be traveling to Hungary.

Andrij Szibiha külügyminiszter helyett Tarasz Kacska, Ukrajna európai és euroatlanti integrációért felelős miniszterelnök-helyettese érkezik Magyarországra
In place of the Foreign Minister, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, will come to Budapest.
 (Photo: Ritzau Scanpix via AFP)

According to the latest information, the Ukrainian government ultimately delegated Taras Kachka to take part in the talks in Budapest, which are expected to take place on Thursday, 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mate Paczolay told Magyar Nemzet.

As reported, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto mentioned Sybiha’s planned visit at a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart on Monday.

He stressed that responsibility for the deterioration of Hungarian–Ukrainian relations lies clearly with Ukraine: it was not Hungary that stripped rights from Ukrainians living here, but Ukraine that continues to strip minority rights from ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia.

How could relations be improved? For instance, by Ukrainians restoring all the minority rights they have taken away from Hungarians. That depends solely on them. If they could reverse an anti-corruption law in a single minute under European pressure, they could just as easily restore minority rights in the same amount of time,

the Hungarian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sybiha has repeatedly criticized his Hungarian counterpart in harsh terms. Recently, he even invoked the deaths of Ukrainian children to attack Szijjarto.

How shameless to post this after a brutal attack by terrorist state Russian. Peter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children killed by Russia this morning, this is moral decay,

Sybiha wrote on social media.

Despite this, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said he remained open to dialogue.

I am ready to discuss these issues with him again and again. Over the past eleven years, I cannot even count how many dozens of times I have met with four different Ukrainian foreign ministers. I always said what we wanted, and the opposite always happened. But what can I say—this is diplomacy and foreign policy. Let’s try again,

Peter Szijjarto stated.

Taras Kachka’s visit to Hungary, in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, can also be construed as a signal from Kyiv: instead of focusing on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, Ukraine wants to place the issue of EU accession at the center of the talks.

Cover photo: Andriy Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelektömeg

Felelősséggel vállalt lét

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Száz év telt el, Istenem, s hová jutottunk azóta…

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.