Viktor Orban on the “Ot” Program: There’s a Difference Between Retribution and Revenge + Video

"Anyone who does not subordinate everything to our common victory can expect that we will not forget it," Viktor Orban said on the "Ring" program on Ot's YouTube channel where he was asked about the gathering in Kotcse.

In his speech at that event, the Prime Minister had said:

Nothing will be forgotten: everything will be noted down, and everything will be settled.

According to Mr Orban, every campaign reaches a point where mistakes can no longer be corrected.

He stated there is a difference between retribution and revenge, since revenge makes a person look backward, which is why it is unwise to begin a new period with it.

The Prime Minister explained that after every election, there are reshuffles. After elections, everyone has to assess the results, accounts must be settled among one another. Orban added that he does not form a government based on past merits, but looks ahead to the upcoming challenges of the next four years and selects his people accordingly.

Viktor Orban also responded to accusations that the newly announced national consultation represents the gravest transgression the Fidesz government has committed since 2010, with analyst Gabor Horn outright calling it electoral fraud.

"This only shows that reason does not always serve a person’s good. They are running ahead of themselves. Calm down—once they see the questions, then it might be worth making such weighty accusations," the Prime Minister said, calling such claims nothing more than intellectual arrogance.

When questioned about the Hatvanpuszta estate, a recurring talking point of the domestic opposition, Mr. Orban replied briefly: he has nothing to do with that property.

The PM added that his tolerance threshold is at a higher level than the journalists questioning him, remarking that such political attacks are a daily part of propaganda. As an example he recalled how opposition politicians once even plastered posters of him in prison clothes. He said the estate has always been a farm and he hopes it will soon be operational again.