Fidesz-KDNP Communications Director Tamas Menczer was asked about Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s outburst against Viktor Orban the previous day. In response to whether Fidesz planned to issue a correction on the cited figures, which the Swedish police allegedly disputed, Menczer said, the Hungarian government has no such plans.

According to Tamas Menczer, the Swedish Prime Minister is arguing with the facts. (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

What is happening in Sweden is barbarism, and the Swedes have checked out of civilization,

the communications director declared.

He noted that the Swedes argue that not all of the 280 underage girls mentioned by the Hungarian Prime Minister are standing trial for murder.

Some are charged with murder, some with manslaughter, and some with grievous bodily harm,

he listed.

Congratulations,

said Menczer sarcastically to the Swedish PM's rebuttal, before continuing with more figures.

He said in Sweden’s so-called “model democracy” up until the end of August this year there have been:

113 shootings, and

119 explosions.

I want to stress: in Sweden, practically every other day someone is shot or blown up,

the Hungarian politician said, adding that the number of explosions is rising and may even reach a new record this year.

The Swedish police themselves say that there are 59 no-go zones in the country, even if they do not call them that, he highlighted.

In Sweden’s “model democracy,” half of Christian young people under the age of 25 report having been harassed because of their faith, Menczer pointed out, citing another shocking statistic. He added that a former Swedish Minister of Culture and Democracy admitted that Christophobic hate crimes are on the rise in the country.

A recent study published by Lund University found that 63 percent of those convicted of rape in Sweden are of migration background. So, 63 percent of rapists in Sweden are migrants,

he underlined.

As for immigration, 76 percent of Swedes said the integration of migrants has failed, he concluded.

All I want to say in response is this: when the Swedish Prime Minister argues on this issue, he is not arguing with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He is arguing with his own people and with the facts,

Menczer stressed, remarking "What we are seeing in Sweden now is the direct result of migration".

They chose this path and this is the outcome,

he warned, adding that Hungary decided ten years ago it did not want to become a migrant country precisely to avoid such consequences.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz–KDNP (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)