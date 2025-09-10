miniszterelnökOrbán ViktoregyetemistaSzerbia
magyar

Why Brussels Fears Viktor Orban and His Patriotic Allies

On the international political stage, tensions are becoming increasingly visible between war-supporting Brussels and countries pursuing patriotic policies. Historian Gabor Gergely Barath, in an exclusive interview with Magyar Nemzet, stated that countries led by patriotic-minded politicians are under constant attack.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 09. 10. 17:31
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP) Fotó: ATTILA KISBENEDEK Forrás: AFP
Brussels’s growing concern about patriot-led nations is pervading international politics. In his remarks to Magyar Nemzet, historian Gabor Gergely Barath analyzed this phenomenon in detail, with a particular focus on Serbia and other Central European countries.

A brüsszeli elit retteg a patrióta politikusoktól (Fotó: AFP)
The Brussels elite dreads patriotic politicians (Photo: AFP)

Since the escalation of the Russia–Ukraine conflict, Serbia has not imposed sanctions against Russia and continues to purchase Russian natural gas. According to Barath, Brussels must simply accept the fact that Serbia needs Russian gas for its energy security, while politically Russia remains a partner in preserving Serbia’s territorial integrity.

Aggressive Attacks Against Patriotic Leaders

The historian also pointed out that in recent months, the nature of the ongoing protests in Serbia has significantly changed:

Over the past 9–10 months, we have witnessed a 180-degree shift in the protests. At first, they were peaceful demonstrations, marches and gatherings, but in the summer they escalated into aggression,

Barath said.

Earlier in the spring, protestors demanded early elections, and students even announced plans to field their own list. By summer, however, protests turned violent: police and gendarmes were attacked, garbage bins were set on fire, and offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party were targeted.

President Aleksandar Vucic repeatedly invited students and protesters to dialogue, with the speaker of parliament and prime minister also stressing the importance of talks.

However, students and protesters have so far consistently refused dialogue, and at present there are no clear leaders who could represent them. “They rely entirely on plenums,” the expert added.

Brussels Caught Interfering in Domestic Affairs

Another troubling sign is the involvement of European Parliament members in Serbia’s internal politics. MEPs from the European Greens attended a student-organized protest in Novi Sad, thereby openly interfering in Serbian domestic affairs and attempting to exert pressure on the Belgrade government. According to Barath, this sends a negative message and further tarnishes the EU’s image in Serbia, especially due to the double standards applied between Serbia and Ukraine.

The European Parliament and Brussels should be sending a clear message that Serbia and the Western Balkans belong in the EU. Unfortunately, instead we see pressure tactics, double standards and interference in Serbian politics,

the expert stated.

Brussels Dreads the Patriots

Barath stressed that the phenomenon is not unique to Serbia: similar patterns are visible across Central Europe.

Brussels feels threatened by patriotic politicians pursuing sovereign policies,

he emphasized.

According to the historian, Brussels “cannot tolerate politicians who are pro-peace, who say no to migration, no to LGBTQ propaganda, and who pursue family-friendly, sovereign, patriotic policies.” He recalled that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot, Czech politician Andrej Babis was physically assaulted, and Vucic is facing constant protests. And, of course, there is an ongoing smear campaign against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he added.

Countries where patriotic leaders are in power are under constant attack. Hungary is a very clear example: for 15 years, ever since Viktor Orban and Fidesz have been at the helm, the country has been continuously attacked. Brussels simply cannot stand the existence of pro-peace politicians,

the expert explained.

Looking Ahead

In closing, Barath outlined an optimistic outlook, suggesting that “in October, the number of patriotic states may increase,” referring to the upcoming Czech parliamentary elections, where Andrej Babis’s ANO party is seen as a likely winner.

A Babis victory will strengthen Central Europe,

the historian concluded.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

