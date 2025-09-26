Rendkívüli

Zelenszkij: Magyar drónok sérthették meg Ukrajna légterét

legitimitásválasztáshatalomorosz-ukrán háborúVolodimir Zelenszkij
magyar

Zelensky Clings to War: Is Skipping Elections the Key to Power?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed under what conditions he would call elections, while also signaling that he would run. However, the question grows louder: how legitimate is Zelensky’s power today? What justifies delaying the vote under the pretext of wartime conditions – is it really the front-line situation, or fear of losing his position? What kind of democracy is one without elections? On this topic, Peter Siklosi, senior researcher fellow at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, shared his expert opinion.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 26. 17:34
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As reported earlier by Magyar Nemzet, Zelensky told Fox News that elections in Ukraine could only be held if security and international support were guaranteed. In the Ukrainian President's view, voting requires both the protection of citizens and international agreements. The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, however, categorically stated: elections can only take place once the war ends.

Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök (Fotó: LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP/Ludovic Marin)

Zelensky himself has also made it clear several times that as long as the war continues, there will be no elections in Ukraine. Peter Siklosi noted that while postponing elections in wartime is not unprecedented in history, the real test will come if the front falls silent – for example, through a lasting ceasefire – and whether Zelensky would then actually call an election.

The expert pointed out that if there is a truce but no vote, Zelensky would face serious internal and external pressure.

According to Siklosi, another pressing question is what counts as the “end of the war.” 

A legally binding peace treaty is one thing; a long-term ceasefire is another – and the latter is more likely. But would elections be held under such circumstances?

The senior researcher considers the postponement of elections less of a problem than the other long-standing issues surrounding Ukraine's democracy.

He stressed that postponing elections in and of itself does not automatically mean a country is undemocratic. However, Ukraine has long had other problems: corruption, and the suppression of minorities.

Siklosi also noted that Zelensky’s popularity, though still relatively high as many Ukrainians see him as a symbol of defense, has been slowly but steadily declining since the war began. A peace deal with Russia could shatter his image, meaning continued war could also serve his political survival.

The question of whether there is any genuine political alternative to Zelensky also arises. 

For now, the consensus among analysts says there currently isn’t one in Ukraine. The most likely challenger would be General Valery Zaluzhny, the former commander-in-chief, now ambassador to London – deliberately stationed far away by Zelensky,

Siklosi noted, adding that former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has also appeared in London, where he called for ending the war and pursuing negotiations. According to the expert, this may signal the outline of a political alternative to Zelensky in the future.

He underlined that Zelensky insists elections cannot be held safely in a country under constant rocket and drone attack – and there is truth to that. Yet, as Zaluzhny’s removal suggests, Zelensky is also protecting his own grip on power.

For Zelensky, prolonging the war is also the guarantee of his political survival,

Siklosi emphasized.

In light of all this, the most important question remains: once the fighting subsides, will elections actually be held? “If there is a ceasefire and still no vote, that would be clear evidence that democratic norms are being gravely violated in Ukraine,” the expert concluded.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKáncz

Ott a pont!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Publicistánk legújabb blog-bejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.